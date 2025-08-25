Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Running Back Kaden Feagin
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior running back Kaden Feagin. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Kaden Feagin | Running back | Junior | No. 3
Hometown: Atwood, Illinois
High school: Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 255 pounds
Preseason honors: Athlon preseason All-Big Ten third team
Scouting report
Feagin brings a rare combination of size, power and athleticism to the running back position. Although more fluid than the typical power back, he has a hulking frame that makes him a menacing runner. He generates momentum quickly when working downhill and is difficult for defenders to bring down. His balance through contact is one of his best traits, as Feagin can absorb hits and continue forward with force. He also has an explosive first step for a back his size, which helps him hit holes with authority and pick up tough yards in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
Beyond his physicality, Feagin shows good versatility for a big back. He can catch swing passes and screens out of the backfield and has enough agility to make defenders miss in space, though his strength is in wearing defenses down between the tackles. His vision is developing, but he reads blocks well and has the patience to let lanes open before committing. Although his lateral quickness isn’t elite, his straight-line burst and top-end speed make him a legitimate big-play threat when he reaches the second level. Overall, Feagin is a workhorse back who has the traits to be one of the best rushing threats in the Big Ten.
Experience
Feagin has already shown flashes of being a special talent during his time at Illinois. As a true freshman in 2023, he emerged quickly as a contributor, rushing for 438 yards on 95 carries for a robust 4.6 yards per attempt. His physical style of play stood out early, as he strung together 74 consecutive carries without a negative rush, and his performances earned him two Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.
In 2024, Feagin built on that foundation, rushing for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries through just five games. He opened the year with a 100-yard performance against Eastern Illinois and continued to be a consistent presence in the offense until a hip injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Entering 2025, he has the potential to emerge as the centerpiece of Illinois’ offense while pushing for both comeback and conference honors.
Year
Team
Games
Carries
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Catches
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
2024
Illinois
5
67
306
3
5
37
0
2023
Illinois
9
95
438
2
9
116
1
Media highlights
What they're saying
"I literally said, 'Hey, morons. Literally no one jokes or teases his family about playing tight end or linebacker. He's a running back and he'll play running back here until I say he doesn't or he tells me he doesn't want to. I'm so glad we took that approach because I don't think everybody else did," Bielema quipped about advising his staff on Illinois' recruiting pitch to Feagin and his family.
2025 outlook
Feagin heads into 2025 positioned to take on a much larger role in Illinois’ backfield. The Illini will count on Feagin to be a stabilizer for the offense as they look for balance between the ground game and quarterback Luke Altmyer’s passing attack.
Feagin's physical running style can wear down defenses, setting up play-action opportunities and giving Illinois the ability to control the pace of games. If he can prove to be a regular contributor on passing downs – whether as a receiver or in pass protection – Feagin has a chance to break out as one of the most versatile and productive backs in the Big Ten this season.