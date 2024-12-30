How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl
How to Watch
No. 20 Illinois (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 15 South Carolina (9-3, 5-3 SEC)
Day and time: Tuesday (Dec. 31) at 2 p.m. CT
Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
TV: ABC
Stream: None
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 82
SXM App
Odds and Ends
Favorite: South Carolina (-10.5 points)*
Over/under: 49.5 points*
Illinois vs. South Carolina all time: 0-0
Streak: None
Last meeting: None
(*Figures as of Monday morning)
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 59.5
South Carolina will be without the services of running back Raheim Sanders (NFL Draft opt-out) for the Citrus Bowl, but he may not even be the Gamecocks' most dangerous running threat. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers (6-foot-3, 242 pounds) has averaged 59.5 rushing yards per game in his SEC Freshman of the Year campaign, and if that doesn't sound like much, consider that he has gained a total of 875 yards (don't forget: sacks are included in net rushing yards in college) and scared the bejesus out of opposing defenses anytime he broke loose from the pocket.
Whatever plan Illinois and defensive coordinator Aaron Henry have in place for the Gamecocks, it had better have some galazy-brain-level wrinkles to contain Sellers. The Illini D has struggled to pin down mobile passers this season, so linebacker Gabe Jacas, defensive lineman TeRah Edwards and crew will need to strike a healthy balance between creating upfield pressure and securing containment.
Quick tips:
• With Illinois receiver Pat Bryant having opted out of the Citrus Bowl in anticipation of the NFL Draft, one of the biggest questions that must be answered by the Illini offense is, who replaces him in the starting lineup? Malik Elzy, Alexander Capka-Jones and Collin Dixon have all given Illinois reps behind (or with) Bryant and fellow starter Zakhari Franklin this season, but if coach Bret Bielema is looking for the player most likely to replicate Bryant's size, hands, playmaking ability and blocking in the lineup, the nod probably goes to Elzy.
• South Carolina has given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the SEC (106.3 per game), which is a bit like saying a particular Italian joint makes some of the best pizza in Chicago: You know it's good. Indeed, the Gamecocks rank No. 14 in the country in run defense, so the Illini are going to have to get creative, using misdirection, screens and short slants to set up the run with the pass – or simply replace it altogether.
• The Citrus Bowl trip to Orlando has been a homecoming of sorts for 17 Illinois players who are Florida natives – the most of any Big Ten program.
Illinois on SI Prediction
South Carolina is not only playing its best football but also may have been underrated by the CFP committee, besides. There will be no room for error for Illinois, but lucky for the Illini, that's kind of their thing: they are 7-0 when they commit no more than one turnover in a game. If you go by the rationale that the opt-outs of Bryant and Gamecocks defensive end Kyle Kennard (11.5 sacks) cancel each other out, Illinois is still up against it.
An Illini win will require quarterback Luke Altmyer to be on point, an A-game from the O-line, defensive containment of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers and, most likely, a fair amount of luck. That's a lot that has to happen, and it could be argued that Illinois used up more than its share of magic dust in earlier matchups this season.