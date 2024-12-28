Illini now

Citrus Bowl: Illinois vs. South Carolina Odds, Trends and Prediction

The Illini are 10½-point underdogs against the LaNorris Sellers-led Gamecocks in Orlando on New Year's Eve

Steven Greenberg

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Louisiana State University during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Louisiana State University during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois and South Carolina each finished the regular season with a record of 9-3. Each factored into the College Football Playoff committee's final rankings, the Illini at 20th and the Gamecocks at 15th.

And in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (2 p.m. CST Tuesday, on ABC) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, each team will have close to its full complement of players.

Sounds like a lot of similarities, doesn't it?

But these teams must be quite different, if the odds are accurate. The Illini are major underdogs – 10½ points – against an SEC foe on an extremely impressive six-game winning streak. The total for the game is 49½.

Where to put your money on this one? Read on.

Feelin' Cocky: Since losing 27-25 at Alabama – after rallying from down 14-0 and missing a late two-point conversion attempt that would've tied it – the Gamecocks have been one of the best teams in the country. They won at Oklahoma by 26, blew out Texas A&M by 24, rolled at Vanderbilt by 21, won at playoff-bound Clemson. It has been an eye-opening six-game streak.

They will be without two opt-outs in this game – leading rusher Raheim Sanders and star pass rusher Kyle Kennard, who won the Nagurski Award as the nation's best defensive player – but they have their MVP, and that's quarterback LaNorris Sellers. A 6-foot-3, 242-pound force of nature, Sellers throws it well and runs it terrifyingly. The SEC's Freshman of the Year has the Illini's full attention.

Lots to prove for Illini: They haven't won 10 games in a season since 2001. They haven't won a bowl game since the 2011 season. Coach Bret Bielema hasn't won a bowl game since the 2015 season, when he was Arkansas.

They're underdogs for a reason, or reasons. Offensively, they rank 91st in the country; South Carolina is 48th. Defensively, they rank 68th; South Carolina is 14th. It won't help the Illini to be without wide receiver Pat Bryant – their best player – who opted out.

The Illini will be highly motivated, but the same can be said of the Gamecocks, who are chasing a 10th win for the first time since 2013.

Series trends: The schools have never met in football. Bowl firsts like this one are always nice to see.

ATS, total trends: Each team has been killer against the spread, with the Gamecocks at 9-3 and the Illini at 8-3-1. … The Gamecocks have covered the first-half spread in nine of their last 10 games. … Seven of the Gamecocks' last 10 games have gone over, but seven of 12 Illini games have gone under.

The picks: South Carolina and the over.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Citrus Bowl: Illinois Football vs. South Carolina Watch Parties

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Illinois Football vs. South Carolina in Citrus Bowl

Predicting Illinois Football's 2025 Season From Newly Released Schedule

Published
Steven Greenberg
STEVEN GREENBERG

Steve Greenberg, a columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, has written about college sports since the early 1990s.

Home/Football