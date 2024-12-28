Citrus Bowl: Illinois vs. South Carolina Odds, Trends and Prediction
Illinois and South Carolina each finished the regular season with a record of 9-3. Each factored into the College Football Playoff committee's final rankings, the Illini at 20th and the Gamecocks at 15th.
And in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (2 p.m. CST Tuesday, on ABC) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, each team will have close to its full complement of players.
Sounds like a lot of similarities, doesn't it?
But these teams must be quite different, if the odds are accurate. The Illini are major underdogs – 10½ points – against an SEC foe on an extremely impressive six-game winning streak. The total for the game is 49½.
Where to put your money on this one? Read on.
Feelin' Cocky: Since losing 27-25 at Alabama – after rallying from down 14-0 and missing a late two-point conversion attempt that would've tied it – the Gamecocks have been one of the best teams in the country. They won at Oklahoma by 26, blew out Texas A&M by 24, rolled at Vanderbilt by 21, won at playoff-bound Clemson. It has been an eye-opening six-game streak.
They will be without two opt-outs in this game – leading rusher Raheim Sanders and star pass rusher Kyle Kennard, who won the Nagurski Award as the nation's best defensive player – but they have their MVP, and that's quarterback LaNorris Sellers. A 6-foot-3, 242-pound force of nature, Sellers throws it well and runs it terrifyingly. The SEC's Freshman of the Year has the Illini's full attention.
Lots to prove for Illini: They haven't won 10 games in a season since 2001. They haven't won a bowl game since the 2011 season. Coach Bret Bielema hasn't won a bowl game since the 2015 season, when he was Arkansas.
They're underdogs for a reason, or reasons. Offensively, they rank 91st in the country; South Carolina is 48th. Defensively, they rank 68th; South Carolina is 14th. It won't help the Illini to be without wide receiver Pat Bryant – their best player – who opted out.
The Illini will be highly motivated, but the same can be said of the Gamecocks, who are chasing a 10th win for the first time since 2013.
Series trends: The schools have never met in football. Bowl firsts like this one are always nice to see.
ATS, total trends: Each team has been killer against the spread, with the Gamecocks at 9-3 and the Illini at 8-3-1. … The Gamecocks have covered the first-half spread in nine of their last 10 games. … Seven of the Gamecocks' last 10 games have gone over, but seven of 12 Illini games have gone under.
The picks: South Carolina and the over.