How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. Oregon in Week 8

Illinois football (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) enjoyed a much-needed bye week last Saturday, and now it enters the final stretch of its 2026 campaign. The back half of the schedule was supposed to be manageable, but it has quickly shaped up to be a minefield that will be at least as dangerous as the Illini's initial six-game stretch.

Can't wait to see you again FamILLy. pic.twitter.com/X6lgCh4s3a — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 22, 2026

In the preseason, this tangle with Oregon (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) was supposed to be the scariest matchup among Illinois' last six games. But now, save for a road trip to Maryland (which just fired longtime coach Mike Locksley), it may be the most manageable of the bunch.

Don’t get your hopes up, though, Illini Nation. Illinois, led by freshman quarterback Michael Clayton II , will still walk onto its home field as underdogs on Saturday – and fairly big ones , at that. The Ducks may be spiraling, by their own standards, but they’re still a mighty sturdy test for the Illini.

How to watch: Illinois vs. Oregon

Day and time: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. CT

Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

TV/Stream: Big Ten Network

Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)

Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)

Fighting Illini Mobile App

SiriusXM 179/233

SXM App

A little preview of Saturday — football weather. pic.twitter.com/MXlcyl5lcc — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 21, 2026

Odds and ends

lllinois vs. Oregon all time: 1-3

Streak: Three wins in a row for Oregon

Last meeting: Oregon won 38-9 on Oct. 26, 2024

By the numbers

Team 2026 record PPG PPG allowed 3rd down success % 3rd down % allowed Red zone scoring % Red zone scoring % allowed TOs Opposing TOs Illinois 3-3 31.8 27.8 44.8 44.7 75 100.0 0.3 0.8 Oregon 4-2 37.0 20.7 36.6 25.9 92.9 81.8 2.8 0.8

The first disparity that leaps out: Illinois converts a whopping 44.8 percent of its third downs on offense. Meanwhile, Oregon's defense yields a third-down conversion on just 25.9 percent of its opponent's attempts. Can Clayton keep that sky-high number up for the Illini and sustain drives, or will the Ducks shut down the freshman gunslinger and his offense?

Another number to monitor: turnovers. Illinois forces very few of them (as does Oregon). But the Ducks have just been hand-wrapping and same-day delivering gift turnovers over and over, especially since starting quarterback Dante Moore went down a few weeks ago. If the Illini defense can force a few turnovers, this game could be flipped on its head in a hurry.

Pick to click

A warm welcome on the road. pic.twitter.com/cR6oKUzhaN — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 12, 2026

Michael Clayton

Who else? A true freshman quarterback thrust into his first college action at Michigan State last week, Clayton passed the test – and in crunch time – with flying colors. Oregon, even in a home matchup in Champaign, would seem to be at a different level.

But although the Ducks defense has been dominant in the Dan Lanning era (and has excelled in 2026), it isn't bulletproof against the pass. Twice, Oregon has been diced up by opposing quarterbacks for at least 300 passing yards this year (though, admittedly, they were two of the best QBs in the country). Illinois is going to have to lean on Clayton and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., and we expect both to rise to the occasion.

Illinois on SI preview

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Illinois vs. Oregon is shaping up to be an entertaining tilt, if nothing else. Horrendous offense vs. mall-cop-security defense on one end. And then dynamic offense – led by an inexperienced-but-talented gunslinger – against a veteran-laden, rock-solid defense.

Can Dylan Raiola (or Brock Thomas) perform like a serviceable quarterback? Or, at the very least, not donate the ball to the other team? And how will Clayton, in his first career start, respond? Can Illinois’ defense finally make a leap in Roger Cooper’s third outing calling plays?

There is an unfathomably long list of questions for this contest considering it’s a Week 8 matchup, and especially featuring two programs with reputations as fairly predictable programs. It’ll hardly be a Big Ten masterclass, but it’ll be one worth tuning in to.