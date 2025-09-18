Here's How Illinois Football Can Exploit a Rare Indiana Weakness
In 2024, Indiana allowed just 81.2 rushing yards per game – the second-best total across college football. Fast-forward to 2025, and the Hoosiers have mostly stayed on their game.
After giving up just 89 rushing yards on 32 carries to Kennesaw State in Week 2, the Hoosiers were even more dominant, surrendering only 39 yards on the ground in 31 carries against Indiana State in Week 3.
Yet Indiana's rushing defense ranks just 54th in the nation through three games, and the Hoosiers haven’t impressed in terms of rushing yards allowed (115.3 per game) nor yards allowed per carry (4.2).
And that is nearly all because of one man: Colton Joseph.
Who is Colton Joseph?
Indiana’s lone anxiety-inducing matchup in 2025 came in its season opener against Old Dominion – a contest the Hoosiers won by a pedestrian margin (27-14). Joseph, the Monarchs’ quarterback, is the primary reason why that outing was too close for comfort.
His passing production hardly sparkled – Joseph threw for 96 yards (on 11-for-22 throwing) and three interceptions – but Joseph was an unstoppable force on the ground, carrying the ball for 179 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries.
If you take Joseph’s incredible production off the board for a moment, Indiana has allowed just 167 rushing yards and less than 2.2 yards per carry – albeit against inferior opponents.
But the Hoosiers did, in fact, allow Joseph to run for 179 yards, with nearly all of those yards coming by way of the read option – including two runs that Joseph broke for 75-plus yards and a score on each.
How Illinois can take advantage of Indiana’s problem
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer may not run a 4.4 40-yard dash or have the shiftiness of Lamar Jackson, but he is by no means un-athletic. Altmyer has proven himself as a runner time and again, and it appears the Illini may be well served to again call upon his legs Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC).
Altmyer thrives in the pocket – especially when he is given time to operate there. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has put Altmyer in read-option situations from time to time, although not all that often.
Seemingly, Illinois’ coaching staff prefers Altmyer to use his feet only when his back is against the wall and there are few other choices. If the Illini are really struggling to move the ball offensively, only then will they draw up designed runs or pull out the read option. (It's a fair instinct, by the way, for any coaching staff to want to keep their star quarterback out of harm's way.)
In any case, Altmyer has experience tucking the ball away in a variety of situations, and he has more than once shown his respectable wheels.
Playing against a stingy Indiana defense that was one of the nation’s best in 2024 (257.2 total yards allowed per game, second-best in the country) and has been equally successful in stifling offensive attacks through the air and ground – aside from Joseph – the Illini will need to have a few tricks up their sleeve.
As the man under center and perhaps Illinois' most integral player, Altmyer and his health will continue to be the team's No. 1 priority at all times. But given that his legs may be a needed game-changer and he has already displayed his mindfulness to ensure his safety as a runner, don’t be surprised if the Illini put Altmyer in a variety of positions to run the ball against the Hoosiers – and ultimately reap the benefits.