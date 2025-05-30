Illinois Football Among Final Choices for Game-Breaking Receiver Recruit
After landing a commitment from elite in-state athlete Nasir Rankin – who projects as a wide receiver in college – Illinois is looking to add another explosive playmaker to its 2026 recruiting class. Coach Bret Bielema and his staff have set their sights on Kohen Brown, a dynamic wideout from Texas, as one of their top targets.
Brown, a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver, is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and ranks among the top players in the Lone Star State. He recently trimmed his list of schools to eight, naming Illinois alongside Texas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Utah, Colorado, SMU and Baylor, per Rivals insider Sam Spiegelman.
Brown broke out as a junior, racking up 54 receptions for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver, while also adding 138 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. His breakout campaign drew a flurry of Power 5 offers and even led to a brief commitment to USC – a pledge he withdrew just one month later.
Brown’s talents extend beyond the football field. He is also a standout on the track, clocking a blazing 10.69 seconds in the 100-meter dash during the spring of 2025 – elite speed that translates directly to his game-breaking ability on offense.
His versatility and athleticism would make him a dangerous weapon in Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s passing scheme. Whether lined up outside, in the slot or in motion, Brown could be deployed in a variety of ways to stress defenses and create mismatches in open space.
Illinois already boasts the nation’s No. 10 recruiting class for 2026, per 247 Sports, but adding the speedy Brown would be another major statement for Bielema and his staff.