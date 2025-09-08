Are the Stars Aligning for a Week 4 Illinois-Indiana ESPN 'College GameDay'?
Illinois and Indiana have both stormed out of their respective gates in 2025, setting up the rare ranked-versus-ranked showdown in the series at Bloomington's Memorial Stadium in Week 4. The network big-wigs have acknowledged it by plugging them game into NBC's primetime college football slot on Sept. 20 (6:30 p.m. CT). All of which leads to the most important question on the topic:
Will ESPN’s "College GameDay" be there?
Below, we break down all the options:
Illinois has done its part
Illinois has handled its business so far – and with authority – opening the season with a blowout of Western Illinois before traveling to Durham, North Carolina, to dismantle Duke in Week 2. The Illini face Western Michigan at home next, another chance to fine-tune before the grind of Big Ten play begins.
The offense, directed by quarterback Luke Altmyer and powered by a deep, punishing ground game, looks sharp and efficient, while the defense has flexed its muscle and depth, mostly shutting down explosive plays and forcing turnovers in bunches.
It's all part of a steady rise since Bret Bielema took over in Champaign, reshaping the program into one built on toughness, discipline and across-the-board buy-in to the larger vision. Now ranked No. 9 in the country, Illinois carries itself like a team capable of more than just competing in the Big Ten. With momentum and talent, Bielema’s squad appears prepared to insert itself into the College Football Playoff conversation.
Why Indiana makes sense
Indiana, meanwhile, is off to its own strong start after opening the year ranked No. 20. The Hoosiers have long struggled to gain traction nationally, but since the arrival of coach Curt Cignetti, the program has turned a corner. Indiana went 11-2 and made the CFP in 2024, and it followed a beatdown of Old Dominion (after a clunky start) in its opener by punishing Kennesaw State iin a showcase of their offensive firepower and defensive prowess in Week 2.
Now ranked at No. 22, Cignetti’s squad is led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a potential first-round pick who has brought stability and star power to the offense. With talent, confidence and momentum, Indiana enters Week 3 against in-state foe Indiana State with a chance to sharpen things further before welcoming Illinois. The clash is without a doubt the most anticipated UI-IU football game in recent memory.
Other matchups
The rest of the national scheduling picture might help clear a path to Bloomington for "GameDay." The only other notable matchups in Week 4 are Florida at No. 5 Miami, No. 11 South Carolina at No. 25 Missouri and No. 24 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma. Florida-Miami carries rivalry weight, but the shine is fading. The Gators already suffered a shocking home loss to South Florida (and still has No. 3 LSU on deck), which means Florida could stumble into South Beach at 1–2 and unranked.
South Carolina-Missouri and Auburn-Oklahoma will draw attention, but the combined rankings in those games don't match that of Illinois–Indiana. Also, the Sooners just hosted "GameDay" in Week 2, making it unlikely that the show will make a return trip to Norman two weeks later. That makes Bloomington the rare stage where a matchup between two ranked, undefeated non-traditional Big Ten powers could actually stand out above the rest of the week’s slate.
The Illinois on SI verdict
It's simple: Bloomington will host ESPN's College "GameDay" in Week 4. A top-10 Illinois team on the rise traveling to face a ranked Indiana squad provides the perfect mix of storylines and stakes, and the atmosphere promises to be electric. With both teams heavily favored this week, there is little standing in the way of the Sept. 20 clash becoming a marquee Big Ten showdown – with "GameDay" taking showing up front and center.