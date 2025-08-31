The Big Question: Does Illinois Actually Have Three Starting Running Backs?
Illinois’ 2025 opener against Western Illinois was hardly an edge-of-your-seat, back-and-forth thriller. It was a largely unentertaining 52-3 decimation – and a reminder that there are levels to this in college football. The Leathernecks showed a flashe here and there (notably against the Illini secondary), but it wasn’t as if we learned a lot about what the season may have in store for Illinois.
But one development seemed pretty clear: running back Ca’Lil Valentine looks great. Yet he’s stuck working behind a pair of backs in Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin who deserve to be exactly where they're at. All of that begs the question: Does Illinois have three starting running backs?
Kaden Feagin
As a true freshman in 2023, Feagin, a power back, entered college fully prepared for Big Ten competition, playing in nine games and carrying the ball 95 times for 438 yards and two touchdowns. By his sophomore season of 2024, Feagin was Illinois’ premier back, earning 67 carries through five games before suffering a season-ending injury. In his return last Friday, he led the Illini with 13 carries, managing 74 yards and a score. (Watch the leg drive, balance and determination to pick up yards after contact on his touchdown below.)
Aidan Laughery
With less power but more burst and agility than Feagin (and last year's replacement lead back Josh McCray), Laughery offered a changeup at running back to start 2024, but it wasn't until after Feagin's injury that he became a focal point of the ground game. As soon as he was given his opportunity, Laughery thrived, piling up 589 yards and four scores on 97 carries (6.1 yards per rush).
In the 2025 season opener, Laughery showcased his acceleration and straight-line speed, scampering for 101 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. He and Feagin appear to be on pace to log roughly and equal number of carries throughout 2025, but …
Ca’Lil Valentine
The exceptionally dynamic Valentine appears to have it all: jump cuts, cutbacks, stutter steps – not to mention vision, anticipation, lateral burst and breakaway speed. Valentine may not be able to lower his pads and pick up extra yards in quite the same manner as Feagin, but he finishes with pop. And anytime the Illini can get Valentine in space, he may be the most dangerous running back on the roster.
To top it off, Valentine is just a sophomore. As a freshman in 2024, he went for 212 yards and a score on 53 carries. In Friday's season opener, he ran for 51 yards on nine carries.
Each player in the trio offers a distinct skill set – which can be tailored to specific situations for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. But toss any of the three on nearly any random college football roster, and he's competing for a starting role. Yet at Illinois, each is just one-third of a dangerous backfield hydra – a positional unit that may prove to be the Big Ten's best by season’s end.