Two Key Matchups That Could Decide Illinois Football’s Game at Duke
The wait was practically unbearable for Illinois football fans. After all the anticipation, excitement and positivity surrounding the 2025 season heading into Week 1, they finally got to see their squad in action last Friday – and the Illini didn’t disappoint.
But now the real season begins. And given Illinois’ history of failing to meet expectations anytime it ranks much higher than the ground floor, the anxiety, doubts and worries are surely beginning to creep into the minds of the Illini faithful. On Saturday, they get to find out if their squad is actually a contender. Here are two key matchups that will determine the score at the final buzzer – and whether or not Illinois is legit.
Justin Bowick vs. Duke’s secondary
Last week against Western Illinois, the Illini might have found their Pat Bryant replacement in the red zone: Justin Bowick. (Strictly in the red zone, at least for now.) A lengthy, athletic presence at 6-foot-5, with big-time bounce, Bowick is at his best in and around the end zone – which was evident in his three-reception, 23-yard, two-touchdown performance on Friday.
The question is, can he replicate that production against a Power 4 opponent in Duke? In his four games at Ball State last year, Bowick played just one high-major opponent, and he was just OK, reeling in two catches for 33 yards. But against his next-best competition, which came against Miami (Ohio) and Buffalo (which both won nine games in 2024), Bowick was superb, going for a jaw-dropping 15 catches, 319 yards and three scores in the two contests.
For its part, Duke returns just two starters from a 2024 secondary that was solid but hardly impressive (213.5 passing yards allowed per game – 53rd out of 133 FBS teams). Do the Blue Devils have a defensive back who can match up with Bowick? We can only wait and see.
Illinois’ D-line vs. Duke’s O-line
Specifically, the Illini pass rush vs. the Blue Devils’ pass protectors should be quite the intriguing storyline. Last year, Duke allowed just 12 quarterback sacks – a figure that ranked eighth-best in the country. Interestingly, despite returning four of their five starting offensive linemen from a year ago, the Blue Devils somehow gave up a couple of sacks to Elon, of all teams, in Week 1. (The usual small-sample-size caveat applies.)
As for the Illini, their front seven was good at reaching QBs behind the line of scrimmage in 2024 (2.38 sacks per game ranked 42nd in the country). But in 2025, led by a new-look D-line and grown-man outside linebacker Gabe Jacas, Illinois' pass rush could make the leap from good to great – a notion supported by their four sacks in Week 1.
Duke’s ability to demonstrate that its season debut was simply an anomaly – in terms of protecting star quarterback Darian Mensah – will be of the utmost importance in deciding the final outcome of Saturday’s clash.