Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Wide Receiver Justin Bowick
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior wide receiver Justin Bowick. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Justin Bowick | Wide receiver | Junior | No. 0
Hometown: Powder Springs, Georgia
High school: Pace Academy
Transfer schools: Eastern Michigan, Ball State
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 210 pounds
Scouting report
Bowick is a long, rangy target at 6-foot-4 who combines size with surprising quickness, giving him the tools to consistently win against cornerbacks. He runs crisp, polished routes and has the versatility to attack defenders at every level of the field, whether it’s creating separation on short timing routes, breaking off sharp intermediate patterns or stretching defenses vertically. With sure hands, he is reliable in contested situations and can high-point the ball effectively, making him a tough matchup in both red-zone and third-down scenarios.
What sets Bowick apart is his football IQ and versatility. He has a natural feel for finding soft spots in zone coverage and making himself available to the quarterback, while also being comfortable running routes on either side of the formation. After the catch, he uses his size, length and physicality to fight for extra yards, forcing defenders to use more than just arm tackles to bring him down. All in all, Bowick has the physical tools and skill to grow into Illinois’ go-to option in the passing game.
Experience
Bowick began his college career at Eastern Illinois, where he quickly became a trusted deep threat. As a freshman, he earned Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week honors after a standout game against nationally ranked UT Martin, catching six passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that with a productive 2023, starting 10 games and tying for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five.
After his transfer to Ball State in 2024, Bowick missed the first six games because of an injury. But when he returned, he made a quick impact: In just four games, he caught 20 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns, including explosive hundred-yard performances against Buffalo and Miami (Ohio). That stretch showcased his ability to dominate at the FBS level and made him one of the most sought-after receivers in the transfer portal, ultimately leading to his commitment to Illinois.
Year
Team
Games
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
2024
Ball State
4
20
383
3
2023
Eastern Illinois
11
35
499
5
2022
Eastern Illinois
8
13
250
3
Media highlights
What they're saying
"It's been great. They've got a lot of experience with guys in the NFL and develop a lot of guys to the position I want to be in to get there. And especially with Pat Bryant last year, you know, had a good season. So, looking for a good season this year," Bowick on the wide receivers that have been developed under Bielema.
2025 outlook
Bowick enters 2025 with a golden opportunity to carve out a significant role in Illinois’ passing game after the departures of Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin. At 6-foot-4, he brings speed and the ability to win in contested situations, giving him the traits to be a consistent mismatch on the perimeter. His combination of size and body control allows him to stretch defenses vertically while also working effectively in traffic across the middle.
With quarterback Luke Altmyer and the Illini offense looking for reliable targets, Bowick has the chance to compete for meaningful snaps and targets right away. If he can establish himself early, he will get a shot at holding down a starting role for 2025.