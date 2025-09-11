Illini now

Two Key Matchups to Watch in Illinois Football vs. Western Michigan

The Illini seek to maintain their unblemished record against the Broncos. Here are two matchups that will determine their ability to do that:

Jackson Langendorf

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs during the first quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
No. 9 Illinois went on the road to face a tough, uncertain challenge on the road and wound up returning home with a 45-19 win over Duke. It can be difficult for any college football team to come off just such an emphatic triumph and try to bring the same mojo against a foe that will provide a decidedly lesser challenge.

Yet the Illini are facing exactly that situation Saturday night against a so-so mid-major squad in Western Michigan. The Broncos have some talented players and groups on both sides of the ball – but do any of them compare to those of the Illini? Here are two key matchups to note ahead of kickoff:

Western Michigan’s Nadame Tucker vs. Illinois’ offensive line

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) throws the ball before the tackle of South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) in the fourth quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Lauded going into 2025, the Illinois offensive line returned all five starters from last season and was expected to be one of the premier front five in the Big Ten – perhaps even in the country.

Instead, Illinois has already allowed seven sacks and has seemingly made minimal improvements to last year’s shoddy pass protection. And despite a matchup with a non-high major opponent in Western Michigan on the docket, Illinois’ O-line won’t exactly be given a breather in Week 3. 

The Broncos have a stud at defensive end in senior Nadame Tucker, who, through two games, has already racked up 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Expect left tackle J.C. Davis, who needs a bounce-back performance, to draw the task of slowing Tucker down. But the Illini will almost certainly send help in the form of double teams and chip blocks Davis’ way to ensure that quarterback Luke Altmyer's jersey stays clean. 

Illinois’ run stoppers vs. Western Michigan’s rushing attack

Aug 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) jumps on teammate Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) after a sack on Western Illinois Leathernecks quarterback Chris Irvin (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Week 1 saw Illinois give up just 29 total rushing yards on 26 carries. A key caveat: That matchup came against FCS opponent Western Illinois.

Against Duke last Saturday, the Illini defense – after getting pounded on the ground by the Blue Devils on their opening drive – buckled in and ultimately held their opponent to just 82 yards on 24 carries (3.4 yards per carry). Not a bad day at all.

Now looking ahead to the Broncos, who lack a true passing attack (137.5 passing yards per game), Illinois can focus all its efforts on shutting down Western Michigan’s ground game. In other words, things are not trending up for the Broncos. Not only is running the football their offensive strength, but it’s their only viable option.

WMU managed just 29 total yards on the ground against Michigan State in Week 1, ending the game with just six points. Last week, against North Texas, the Broncos (sort of) hit their stride, rushing for 216 yards, albeit on 57 carries.

At the end of the day, it’s pretty simple: if Western Michigan can find any success running the ball, it’ll at least be competitive Saturday. If not, the Broncos are likely see a doughnut on their side of the scoreboard when the game clock hits double zeroes at the end of the fourth quarter.

