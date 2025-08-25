How Former Illinois Players Performed in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason
Illinois football fans were beaming Sunday after watching multiple former Illini players perform well over the third and final week of the NFL preseason. And for the second time this preseason, quarterback Tommy DeVito arguably performed the best among the group.
Tommy DeVito's final stats
DeVito played the whole second half for New York and completed 17 of his 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Giants to a touchdown on his first three series under center and did a little bit of everything – short passes, intermediate passes, deep passes, from the pocket, outside the pocket, etc. You name it, DeVito did it on Thursday.
But will his breakout performance on Thursday be enough to keep him on the Giants' Week 1 active roster? We'll find out later this week when New York officially announces its Week 1 53-man roster. One thing is for certain, though: DeVito did just about everything he could to ensure himself a roster spot in New York, even if that means the Giants have to go with four quarterbacks.
Other former Illini who stood out in NFL Preseason Week 3
Isaiah Williams
After failing to catch a pass in the Bengals' first two preseason games, former Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams finally thrust his name in the box score in Cincinnati's final preseason game Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Williams finished with a team-high three catches for 33 yards from backup quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Payton Thorne. Will it be enough to earn a spot with the Bengals in Week 1? Probably not, but we'll know for sure later this week when Cincinnati releases its official active roster.
Pat Bryant
The Broncos' first and second units didn't play much on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, but rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant still managed to catch a pair of passes for 19 yards. Bryant has looked great throughout training camp and the preseason, and very well could be Denver's No. 2 wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton. It might take a few weeks for quarterback Bo Nix and Bryant to start developing an in-game connection, but don't be surprised if the two link up a lot throughout the season.
Chase McLaughlin
Chase McLaughlin has been lights-out so far this preseason, and the veteran NFL kicker hit all his marks yet again in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final preseason game Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. McLaughlin made both his field-goal attempts, including a 50-yarder, and connected on his only extra-point attempt. The former Illini kicker made all nine of his kicks this preseason – five field goals and four extra points – and could be bound for his first All-Pro season if he stays apace.
Malik Turner
Before last week, Malik Turner had been waiting by the phone for an NFL offer to come his way after absolutely dominating the United Football League (UFL) in his first season with the Michigan Panthers. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers made him an offer, and the former Illinois receiver made the most of it Saturday in his first preseason game. Turner finished with a team-high three catches for 41 yards and very well could be a guy San Francisco leans on early in the year, with wideouts Brandon Aiyuk, Russell Gage and Jauan Jennings all injured and Demarcus Robinson suspended.