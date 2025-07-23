Why Hasn't Former Illini Receiver Malik Turner Been Signed by an NFL Team?
Malik Turner was one of the best receivers in the United Football League this past season, and he saved his best performance for last – the UFL Championship Game. Turner's team, the Michigan Panthers, got steamrolled by the DC Defenders, 58-34, but Turner did everything he could, and then some, to keep the Panthers in it.
Turner, a former Illinois wide receiver, set UFL records with 168 receiving yards and three touchdowns while tying a league playoff record with 10 receptions in the championship game.
Turner led the Panthers' receiving corps in receptions and touchdowns in 2025, and if you include the postseason, he tied for the UFL lead in receiving touchdowns.
So why hasn't he been signed yet by an NFL team? Your guess may be as good as ours. We wrote last month about how valuable Turner could be to an NFL team that is thin at the wide receiver position, but no one has yet taken the plunge.
Tuner's age (29) is very likely what gives NFL teams pause, but given his NFL experience and the fact that just weeks ago he was dominating the next-best league in professional football, it's still somewhat flabbergasting that he has gone unsigned. Perhaps Turner will get a chance to catch on in an NFL city if and when injuries hit in training camp.
Realistically, the odds of Turner landing back in the NFL appear slim – and are diminishing by the day. Based on recent comments, though, it sounds as if Turner can be expected to return to the UFL next year – especially if he continues to be overlooked by the NFL. An Illinois native who recently finished his eighth professional season (including seven in the NFL, for seven different teams), Turner would seem to have more football left in him.