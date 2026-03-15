3 Immediate Takeaways From Illinois' NCAA Tournament Draw

The month of March may have technically begun on the first, but as far as college basketball fans are concerned, it actually began Sunday evening at 5 p.m. CT, when the 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed. Illinois was listed in the South Region as the No. 3 seed with a first-round matchup against Penn in Greenville, South Carolina.

3 instant thoughts from Illinois’ NCAA Tournament draw

It starts in Greenville. pic.twitter.com/t2P3TQRKsT — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 15, 2026

Long time no see, Fran McCaffery

Nov 11, 2025; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Penn Quakers head coach Fran McCaffery reacts to game action during the first half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the Round of 64, Illinois drew a matchup with 14th-seeded Penn, the winner of the Ivy League. The Quakers punched their ticket on Sunday behind 44 points and 14 rebounds from forward TJ Power in an overtime win against Yale.

Penn head coach Fran McCaffery is a familiar face for Illini fans, who watched their club go up against his Iowa Hawkeyes for 15 seasons. McCaffery was at the helm in Iowa City from the 2010-11 season through his club’s loss to Illinois in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament.

The road to the Sweet 16 is manageable

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) defends against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If Illinois can manage to take down McCaffery and his Quakers, the Illini are set to meet the winner of VCU-North Carolina. The Tar Heels are without star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who leads them in points and rebounds, for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile VCU, which earned the Atlantic 10’s automatic bid after knocking off Dayton on Sunday, has won 16 of its past 17, but the Rams have beat just one high-major foe all year long (Virginia Tech) and they don’t have the defensive pieces to slow down the high-octane Illini offense , nor the offensive firepower to keep up.

Although both squads could challenge Illinois, neither has the key ingredients – elite defense or ultra-talented guard play – to knock off the Illini. But another team in the region does.

A potential Houston matchup in Houston is not ideal

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson yells towards the court during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

As the No. 3 seed in the South Region, Illinois is set to play its Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games (if Brad Underwood’s club makes it that far) in Houston.

The only issue? The No. 2 seed in the region just so happens to be Houston, which is a dominant defensive force (per usual) with the athletes, size and one-on-one defenders to put the shackles on Illinois’ offense.

The Cougars have a relatively generous path in front of them, with potential matchups against teams they’re built to cruise past. Then again, logic is most often defied in March.

Still, the likely outcome is a Houston-Illinois matchup in the Sweet 16. And between the makeup of the Cougars' roster and the location of that potential contest, it would be safe to say the Illini are in a less-than-ideal position.