Illinois Football Offers Four-Star Wide Receiver Milan Parris: What It Means
Could Illinois be on the cusp of landing another four-star wide receiver? Maybe. After Illinois locked up Nasir Rankin back in May, Illini head coach Bret Bielema and his staff are now pushing hard for Milan Parris.
But there's a catch: Parris, a senior at Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio), is currently committed to Iowa State. Parris wouldn't be the first recruit to flip schools, and he wouldn't be the first recruit Bielema flipped during his Illini coaching tenure, either. But he arguably would be the best recruit Bielema has ever flipped.
And considering Iowa State is coming off an 11-win season and a bowl victory against Miami, the odds of Parris flipping to the Illini seem pretty unlikely. Still, the Illini don't go chasing many recruits who are already committed elsewhere, so perhaps Bielema knows something we don't. And in any case, give him credit for trying. If you're going to swing and miss, you might as well swing big.
Milan Parris scouting report
Parris is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver ranked No. 21 in the nation and No. 8 in the state of Ohio, per 247Sports. Parris, who had 20 scholarship offers at one point, committed to the Cyclones back in January – but that hasn't stopped other schools like Illinois from coming around with hopes of changing his mind.
Parris runs a 4.43 40-yard dash and has a 6-foot-8 wingspan, per his X account. His size and speed alone make him an intriguing prospect. But after watching some of his highlights, it's easy to understand why schools like Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State and Wisconsin have maintained steady interest. Parris is dominant after the catch and a threat to score just about every time he touches the ball.
What it means for Illinois
If Parris truly is "1,000% committed" to Ames, it's a very long shot that he could flip to Illinois. But if the Illini are shooting their shot, they need to get Parris on campus as soon as possible, and hopefully remain undefeated at least until when he shows up, to have any realistic chance.
Parris has a skill set similar to that of former Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Expecting Parris to perform like Bryant is unfair, but if he could step in and replace even a good portion of that production, Illinois would probably be more than happy. The Illini have had some excellent receivers over the years. Who knows? Maybe Parris could be next. But that's only if he decommits from Iowa State and punches his ticket to Champaign.