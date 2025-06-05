Illinois Football Offers Potential-Packed Offensive Lineman From France
Most high school recruits don't know a whole lot about the head coaches who are recruiting them. But offensive lineman Ismael Camara isn't most recruits.
Camara, a four-star junior-to-be and a native of France who plays his high school football at Gilmer (Texas), was offered by Illinois football Monday – and he is well aware of the background of Illini coach Bret Bielema.
"When a Coach who owns a Super Bowl Ring and has sent 165 of his players to the NFL comes to see you… you stand up straight, say “Yes Sir”, and pay attention," Camara posted to his X account Monday. "I want to thank Coach @BretBielema for his time, attention, and advice this week. And I am so humbled by his invitation to join @IlliniFootball."
Give Camara credit for doing his research. He knew Bielema won a Super Bowl while serving as a defensive consultant for the New England Patriots in 2018, and he knows how many players Bielema has sent to the NFL. Talk about making a great first impression.
A 6-foot-6, 356-pound offensive lineman, Camara earned MVP honors over the winter at both the Navy All-American Combine and the Offensive Line MVP at the Next Athlete Texas Top 100 Showcase in Dallas. College coaches quickly recognized his talent – and, maybe more importantly, his potential.
Camara currently has more than 20 scholarship offers, including eight from SEC schools – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M – and three more from the Big Ten (Nebraska, Oregon and Illinois).
According to 247 Sports, Camara is the No. 98 recruit in the nation from the class of 2027 and ranks No. 11 at his position and No. 16 in the state of Texas. And there's this: Camara has been in the states for only a year. Give him some time to get acclimated and his stock could skyrocket.
Keeping Camara from ending up in the SEC – more specifically Texas or Texas A&M – is going to be tough. But Bielema with another 10-win season and bowl game – perhaps in the College Football Playoff this time around – it's possible the Illini can sway Camara out of his southern stronghold.