Illinois Football Offers Sophomore Linebacker From Michigan
Linebacker Deondre Hill from Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan) is going to be a sophomore this fall, yet he already has 15 scholarship offers – after Illinois offered him on Sunday.
Not many high school sophomores can say as much – especially those who aren't yet rated by Rivals or 247 Sports. But Hill may be special enough to deserve it.
A 6-foot-3, 217-pound linebacker, Hill could move to defensive end, depending on how much he grows over the next two years. But in any case, he has caught the eye of many Power 4 programs, including Illinois and Big Ten rivals Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland. Hill has already been invited to multiple to camps this summer, and if he attends them, don't be surprised if he racks up another 5-6 scholarship offers before the start of two-a-days.
At the same time, don't expect Hill to commit anytime soon. He is nowhere near any sort of deadline to make a decision, and he has yet to make an unofficial visit to any campus. But from Illinois' perspective, Bielema and his staff made a calculated move in offering him early. The Illini have had increasing success converting top prospects into interested recruits and, eventually, committed players. Illinois' early offer could give Bielema an upper hand over other schools that offer him down the road.