Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Matthew Bailey
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive back Matthew Bailey. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Matthew Bailey | Defensive back | Junior | No. 7
Hometown: Moline, Illinois
High school: Moline
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 215 pounds
Preseason honors: Phil Steele preseason All-Big Ten fourth team
Scouting report
Bailey has excellent size and is as physical as they come at his position. He covers ground quickly moving forward or down the line, and he gets through traffic, sheds and wraps up about as productively as any safety in the Big Ten. He can put a lick on a ball carrier or rip the ball loose. Bailey can move into the box and effectively serve as a fifth linebacker for the Illini in certain schemes and short-yardage situations.
Although best deployed in zone coverage and most effective when he's able to see the action and make plays on passes thrown in front of him, Bailey is a solid pass defender and has better ball skills than most college strong safety types. He has a playmaker's mentality and is an ideal fit in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry's scheme.
Experience
Bailey played in 13 games as a true freshman in 2022, not only on special teams but also earning a fair number of reps from scrimmage, recording three interceptions and five pass defenses. He was a hero of the ReliaQuest Bowl, earning his first start, snaring a pick, forcing a fumble and returning it for a score to grade out as the No. 3 true freshman defensive back during bowl season, according to PFF.
A shoulder injury scuttled all but one game of Bailey's sophomore season (which he then redshirted), but he returned in 2024 to deliver a breakout season. An All-Big Ten honorable mention last year, Bailey played in every game, ranking 14th in the conference in tackles (6.8 per game) and peaking in the Citrus Bowl by tying an Illinois record with 13 tackles in a bowl game.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass breakups
Forced fumbles
2024
Illinois
13
94
1.5-3
0
1
8
2
2023
Illinois
1
5
0.5-0
0
0
0
0
2022
Illinois
13
10
0
0
3
5
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"We didn't offer him until, like, two days before signing day because I knew if I did, other people would follow. And we've been lucky enough to be the recipient of Matt Bailey for a long time, He's got two years [left], and to be honest, if he plays the way I think he's capable of playing, he'll probably have a decision to make because he's an elite football player and an elite person," Illini coach Bret Bielema on Matt Bailey, hinting that he he may be ready for the NFL after this season.
2025 outlook
Illinois has its headliners in quarterback Luke Altmyer and linebacker Gabe Jacas, but Bailey is one of the experienced, talented supporting stars without whom the Illini couldn't have dreamed of winning 10 games last season. In order for the program to repeat and make a push for the College Football Playoff, Bailey will have to be at least as good in 2025. He'll be a starting safety for Illinois and a candidate to take yet another step up.