VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner
Matthew Stevens
In this first edition of a weekly video podcast segment called "Wednesdays With Wagner", Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.
The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are:
- Our take on Illinois football hiring its first African-American female full-time staffer, Ashton Washington, and Stevens and Wagner give their takes on her after being part of a Zoom media video conference call with Washington Wednesday morning.
- Illini football recruiting has buzz and excitement as Stevens and Wagner detail their thoughts on the commitments of three-star DL Sedarius McConnell, three-star linebacker Trevor Moffitt, Louisville transfer safety TreSean Smith and California graduate transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu.
- Finally, Stevens and Wagner finish this week's show talking about the ESPN documentary 'The Last Dance'.