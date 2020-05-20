IlliniNow
VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesday With Wagner - Hosted by Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Matthew Stevens

In this first edition of a weekly video podcast segment called "Wednesdays With Wagner", Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.

The topics Stevens and Wagner hit on for this debut edition are:

Three-Star DE Sedarius McConnell Commits To Illini's 2021 Class

McConnell, who will be entering his senior year at Westlake High School in Atlanta, committed to Illinois

Matthew Stevens

by

John Garcia Jr

Hello, Atlanta: How Illini Football Recruiting Is Breaking Into A New Talent Market

From 1890 to 1980, Illinois football never had a letterwinner from a Georgia high school program. In the last two weeks of 2020, they’ve obtained two Atlanta verbal commits.

Matthew Stevens

Ashton Washington Joins Illini Football As Lovie Smith’s First Female Staff Hire

Ashton Washington, who will be Illini football's first African-American women in a full-time staff position, is named director of high school relations.

Matthew Stevens

Lovie Smith Sends Condolences After Death Of Fmr. Bears CEO Michael McCaskey

Former Chicago Bears head coach and current Illinois coach Lovie Smith sent out his heartfelt condolences for a former boss, Michael McCaskey, who died Saturday.

Matthew Stevens

Illinois Goes To Transfer Portal Again: Cal Graduate Transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu Commits to Illini

California graduate transfer DL Chinedu Udeogu becomes another example of Illinois finding success in the transfer portal

Matthew Stevens

Illini 2021 3-Star LB Commit Trevor Moffitt: “I think I can be an All-American”

Trevor Moffitt, the newest football commit of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, isn’t shy about setting high expectations for his college football career.

Matthew Stevens

SI All-American VIDEO: Illini 2021 QB Commit Samari Collier

SI All-American has compiled highlights from Illinois 2021 QB commit Samari Collier's junior season at DeSoto (Texas) High School.

Matthew Stevens

Will A NBA Draft Combine Happen? Illini Guard Ayo Dosunmu Thinks So

Ayo Dosunmu continues to work out in his private gym and plans to attend a delayed combine workout before the 2020 NBA Draft.

Matthew Stevens

Louisville Grad Transfer TreSean Smith Commits To Illini Football

TreSean Smith becomes the sixth transfer commit for the Illini program since the end of the 2019 season.

Matthew Stevens

Three-star 2021 Florida LB Trevor Moffitt Commits To Illini

Trevor Moffitt is the 23rd high school prospect from the state of Florida in the last three years giving a verbal commitment to Illinois.

Matthew Stevens