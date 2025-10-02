Illinois Star Bouncing Back After Slow Start, Earning Huge Grade From PFF
Reigning All-Big Ten left tackle J.C. Davis entered 2025 with the assumption being he would be the star of Illinois’ offensive line – which was hefty preseason praise given that the Illini returned all five starting linemen from a year ago.
The expectation: Davis and his mates would keep quarterback Luke Altmyer’s jersey clean, and the Illini offense would roll. But through four weeks, that was not the case.
In fact, in a Week 2 win over Duke, Altmyer’s jersey was a mess even before halftime. The Illini O-line allowed four sacks before the break, two of which were attributed to Davis himself. (Blue Devils edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. outraced Davis twice in the first half, sprinting around him and reaching Altmyer in the blink of an eye.)
Two weeks later, the Illinois offensive line gave up seven sacks in that unforgettable – for all the wrong reasons – 63-10 loss against Indiana.
Davis’ offseason battle with plantar fasciitis – an especially debilitating injury for linemen – likely played a role in his early-season difficulties, but it hasn’t stopped him from getting back on the right track.
Presumptively, Davis, who has started 42 straight games and is as experienced as they come, was going to bounce back – and he has.
Last week, behind his left tackle's rock-solid performance, Altmyer was sacked just once, and it came by way of a free corner blitz opposite Davis’ side – meaning the situation was completely out of his hands.
Ever since his first-half falters against Duke, Davis has been firing on all cylinders in pass protection. Even against Indiana, Davis was the lone bright spot of Illinois’ O-line.
As for his run blocking, Davis has been phenomenal all season long. He has also displayed the speed and athleticism to get out in front and be a lead blocker on screen passes delivered out wide. (Davis memorably paved the way for a huge 27-yard screen pass for Hudson Clement against Duke in Week 2 that helped the Illini convert a third-and-long.)
The result of Davis’ 2025 campaign thus far?
Well, despite the doldrums surrounding Illinois’ offensive line – a narrative quickly shifting after last week – Davis appears to be the group's most consistent and brightest shining light.
The evidence: According to PFF, Davis has been the No. 2 graded left tackle in the Big Ten so far this season. And given that a team's left tackle is typically its top pass protector, and that the elite conference now contains 18 teams, Davis is building quite the resume for himself – and, at this rate, will likely continue to climb up NFL Draft boards.