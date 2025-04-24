Illinois' Top Five Most Valuable NFL Draft Picks Over the Past 10 Years
In the past 10 college football seasons, Illinois has finished with a record over .500 just twice – with last season's 10-3 campaign marking the highlight. Ironically, despite the program's excellent 2024, the Illini are projected to have only player selected in the coming days' 2025 NFL Draft: wide receiver Pat Bryant.
On the flip side, although Illinois hasn't exactly been a national (or even Big Ten) powerhouse over the past decade, the program has sent its fair share of players to the pros. And some of them have far outplayed their draft slot, making them even more valuable to their NFL franchises than certain higher picks.
With the first round of this year's NFL Draft kicking off Thursday night, now is a great time to rank the Illini's five "best" draft picks in the past 10 drafts:
5. Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Washington Commanders
A second-rounder and the 36th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Newton has spent just one season in the league – but it proved to be an excellent one. Starting 11 of 16 games, Newton was an integral piece of Washington’s defensive front as a rookie.
He recorded two sacks, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass deflection and six tackles for loss last season. Newton checks in here for now, but in time he may climb up this list.
4. Ted Karras, C, Cincinnati Bengals
A nine-year NFL veteran, Karras has started every game in five of the past six NFL seasons. A high-usage player, Karras took the second-most offensive snaps of anyone at his position in 2024 and was rated the seventh-best pass-blocking center, according to PFF. With two Super Bowls appearances to his credit, he is a steady, effective offensive lineman who has carved out an outstanding career in the league.
3. Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Having spent just two seasons in the NFL, Brown – similar to Newton – could outproduce his fellow Illini alums over time. But he already seems to be well on his way. After serving in a small role as a rookie, Brown flourished when his opportunity arrived in Year 2. A former NCAA All-American, Brown racked up 990 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, while adding another 360 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.
2. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Two Pro Bowl awards in two NFL seasons more or less sums up Witherspoon’s success in the early stages of his NFL career. A do-it-all corner with no weaknesses, Witherspoon last season ranked in the top 50 among 222 cornerbacks in coverage grade (No. 49), run defense grade (No. 3) and pass rush grade (No. 14), while leading his position in solo tackles with 80. At his current rate, Witherspoon is on pace to finish his professional career as one of the most decorated former Illini players of all time.
1. Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions
Having started all but three games in his NFL career, Joseph has steadily worked his way to the top of the heap at his position. After snagging four interceptions in each of his first two seasons, Joseph picked off nine passes in 2024 to lead the league.
Interception numbers offer only a glimpse of a defensive back's value or abilities; Joseph was also ranked as PFF’s No. 1 safety overall, with the league's top-rated coverage grade and 13th-best run defense grade. He already rates as one of the best third-round values for any team in the past 10 years.