Illinois Trails Two Upcoming Big Ten Opponents in Key ESPN Predictive Ranking
Illinois’ 45-19 victory over Duke last weekend was indisputably the Big Ten’s best win of the week. Oregon’s 69-3 blasting of Oklahoma State sent a message, as putting a 66-point pounding on any Power 4 opponent holds weight, but the Cowboys (zero Big 12 wins in 2024) are likely the worst high-major team in college football. Michigan State’s double-overtime win over Boston College was an emphatic victory, but it didn’t match the Illini’s dominant performance on the road.
Yet, somehow, Illinois continues to be disrespected by the metrics, ranking below fellow conference teams that haven’t proven themselves against any worthwhile competition – including a pair of upcoming opponents.
After the Illini’s final tune-up of 2025 (in which they face Western Michigan in Week 3), they travel east for a matchup at Indiana before returning home to host USC.
And both of those squads, despite neither having faced a high-major foe thus far in 2025, rate ahead of Illinois in ESPN’s predictive measure created by Bill Connelly: SP+ rankings.
Indiana
The Hoosiers, behind a 47-point win over Kennesaw State in Week 2, leapt up 21 spots in SP+ and are currently ranked No. 16 in the country according to the metric. Their offense (21st) and defense (24th) each rank in the top 25.
USC
The Trojans, on the other hand, have been well-respected by SP+ from the start of the season, despite being the only unranked team (in terms of the AP poll) out of the trio. USC is ranked No. 10 in the nation by SP+, with the top-rated offense in the country and the 38th-best defense. The only criticism with that ranking on offense would be the lack of competition the Trojans have met, but 810 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the air, along with 8.6 yards per carry and 10 scores on the ground leaves little room for quibbling.
Illinois
Well, if Indiana jumped 21 spots after beating on Kennesaw State, then Illinois must have climbed at least 10 or fifteen, right? Wrong. In fact, the Illini only advanced to No. 17 from their slot at No. 21 last week. Similar to Indiana, Bret Bielema’s squad is well-rounded, with the 24th-best offense and 23rd-rated defense in the nation.
Key takeaways
All that math ... honestly, who cares? Tell us what it really means, nerd. OK, let's break it down:
Illinois-Indiana will be a well-matched battle of very similar squads. As for the Trojans, their offense is a well-oiled machine that operates at an unbelievably high level. Moral of the story: Illinois doesn't quite have that ultra-light conference schedule that drew the “this year’s Indiana” comparisons in the preseason.
The Illini may have proved themselves in Week 2, but that was one game. With Big Ten play on the horizon, they must now prove themselves week in and week out. That dream College Football Playoff season that Champaign is beginning to see as a reality won’t come to fruition unless Illinois can hold strong against powerful conference opponents – including two teams that, per ESPN’s metrics, are some of the best the country has to offer.