Illini now

Three Things to Know About Illinois vs. Western Michigan Ahead of Kickoff

The Illini take on the Broncos this Saturday in the final game ahead of conference play. Here's what to know:

Jackson Langendorf

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini Aidan Laughery (21) runs against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini Aidan Laughery (21) runs against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. (7) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

After No. 9 Illinois was challenged in Week 2 by a strong Duke team in the first half, the floodgates opened for the Illini in the second half, as they turned on cruise control by the fourth quarter and ultimately left Durham with a 45-19 win.

Returning to Champaign for a home matchup against Western Michigan in Week 3, Illinois is primed for one final game against a non-Big Ten opponent before the training wheels officially come off in the conference opener against Indiana in Week 4.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First things first: Western Michigan. Here our three things you need to know about this Illini-Broncos matchup:

Western Michigan’s passing game is practically non-existent

Broc Lowr
Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Broc Lowry (14) throws a pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through two games, the Broncos have managed just 275 passing yards and one score through the air. Worse, WMU doesn't even have a clear starter at quarterback. Broc Lowry had more passing attempts last week (and is notably a threat on the ground), but Brady Jones has more total attempts on the season with 27.

Regardless, neither has been a paragon at the quarterback position: Jones has completed 13 of 27 pas attempts on the season, while Lowry has been just a touch better at 10-for-20. Western Michigan does the majority of its damage on the ground, but taking on a stout run-stopping defense that won’t be kept honest by a passing game, the Broncos may find it quite difficult to move the ball on Saturday night.

Expect the Illini to force at least one fumble

Matthew Baile
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) forces a fumble by Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Here’s a shocking stat: Western Michigan has fumbled five times through two games – yet, somehow, (and quite impressively, one might add), the Broncos have recovered every one of them.

But facing an Illinois squad that has forced opposing ballcarriers and quarterbacks to cough up the football at an alarming rate (five forced and recovered fumbles lead the nation), expect Western Michigan’s "streak" of retaining its fumbles to come to an end.

Illinois’ rushing attack can dominate

Ca'Lil Valentin
Aug 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) stiff arms Western Illinois Leathernecks defensive back Christian Pierce (3) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

OK, for those keeping score at home, we did in fact say this last week ahead of Duke, and we were … partially right? Perhaps that’s a generous assessment, considering the Illini didn’t even net positive yardage on the ground in the first half. But they did get things going after halftime, surpassing 100 rushing yards and finding the end zone twice.

This time around, facing a Western Michigan squad that has been gashed on the ground (the Broncos' 177.0 rushing yards allowed per game ranks 111th out of 134 FBS teams), Illinois’ offensive line should have little trouble creating a push up front in all four quarters, setting the stage for the Illini’s dynamic group of running backs to flourish.

feed

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Football