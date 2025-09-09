Three Things to Know About Illinois vs. Western Michigan Ahead of Kickoff
After No. 9 Illinois was challenged in Week 2 by a strong Duke team in the first half, the floodgates opened for the Illini in the second half, as they turned on cruise control by the fourth quarter and ultimately left Durham with a 45-19 win.
Returning to Champaign for a home matchup against Western Michigan in Week 3, Illinois is primed for one final game against a non-Big Ten opponent before the training wheels officially come off in the conference opener against Indiana in Week 4.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First things first: Western Michigan. Here our three things you need to know about this Illini-Broncos matchup:
Western Michigan’s passing game is practically non-existent
Through two games, the Broncos have managed just 275 passing yards and one score through the air. Worse, WMU doesn't even have a clear starter at quarterback. Broc Lowry had more passing attempts last week (and is notably a threat on the ground), but Brady Jones has more total attempts on the season with 27.
Regardless, neither has been a paragon at the quarterback position: Jones has completed 13 of 27 pas attempts on the season, while Lowry has been just a touch better at 10-for-20. Western Michigan does the majority of its damage on the ground, but taking on a stout run-stopping defense that won’t be kept honest by a passing game, the Broncos may find it quite difficult to move the ball on Saturday night.
Expect the Illini to force at least one fumble
Here’s a shocking stat: Western Michigan has fumbled five times through two games – yet, somehow, (and quite impressively, one might add), the Broncos have recovered every one of them.
But facing an Illinois squad that has forced opposing ballcarriers and quarterbacks to cough up the football at an alarming rate (five forced and recovered fumbles lead the nation), expect Western Michigan’s "streak" of retaining its fumbles to come to an end.
Illinois’ rushing attack can dominate
OK, for those keeping score at home, we did in fact say this last week ahead of Duke, and we were … partially right? Perhaps that’s a generous assessment, considering the Illini didn’t even net positive yardage on the ground in the first half. But they did get things going after halftime, surpassing 100 rushing yards and finding the end zone twice.
This time around, facing a Western Michigan squad that has been gashed on the ground (the Broncos' 177.0 rushing yards allowed per game ranks 111th out of 134 FBS teams), Illinois’ offensive line should have little trouble creating a push up front in all four quarters, setting the stage for the Illini’s dynamic group of running backs to flourish.