How to Watch: No. 23 Illinois Football vs. No. 21 USC in Week 5

Can the Illini rebound to keep up with the Trojans' jet-fueled offense in the wake of a humiliating defeat?

Jason Langendorf

Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players arrive before an NCAA game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini players arrive before an NCAA game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
How to Watch: No. 23 Illinois vs. No. 21 Indiana

Day and time: Saturday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois
TV/Stream: FOX
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Fighting Illini Mobile App
SiriusXM 84
SXM App

Odds and ends

lllinois vs. USC all time: 2-11
Streak: USC, two wins in a row
Last meeting: USC 49, Illinois 17, Jan. 1, 2008

By the numbers

Team

PPG

PPG allowed

3rd down success %

3rd down % allowed

Red zone scoring %

Red zone scoring % allowed

TOs

Opposing TOs

USC

52.5

20.3

56.1

35.2

95.8

60.0

0.8

1.8

Illinois

36.3

21.3

38.6

40.8

88.9

81.8

0.3

1.5

The disparity between the numbers above was almost nonexistent a week ago, but the 63-10 shellacking Indiana put on Illinois threw them almost absurdly out of whack. The Illini are better than those stats suggest, but at the same time, they went from being favorites for this homecoming matchup to being underdogs to the visiting Trojans for a reason: they completely fell apart against the Hoosiers.

One important note: Michigan State stayed within a touchdown of USC into the fourth quarter last week by protecting the ball (zero turnovers). Six of the seven takeaways created by the Trojans' defense this season have been interceptions. If Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (no interceptions in 2025) can get back to playing productive, efficient, mostly error-free football, the Illini will have a chance to match the Trojans blow for blow Saturday.

Pick to click

Dylan Rosiek. 28. Senior. Inside linebacker. Dylan Rosiek. 481. . . player. Dylan Rosiek

As successful as USC's passing game has been in a leap year from quarterback Jayden Maiava, the running game has been the catalyst behind a Trojans offense that, through four weeks, has laid waste to all defenses that have crossed it. Credit Waymond Jordan (448 rushing yards on 7.8 yards per carry, three touchdowns), a compact runner with balance, zip and power.

Critical in Illinois' efforts to muck up the works for USC and coach Lincoln Riley will be Rosiek, whose lane discipline, ability to shed blocks and sure tackling will be especially needed against Jordan – a patient, gifted cutback runner who thrives on zone runs – and Maiava, who isn't a prolific scrambler but has run for four touchdowns already this season.

Illinois on SI preview

Throw the Xs and Os out the window this week and grab the Rorschach test. If every weird inkblot that gets thrown in front of the Illini's faces reminds them of last week's butt-whipping in Bloomington, this one may be over before it starts. Illinois must immediately put the Indiana loss behind it, because USC won't be slowing down to let the hosts play catch-up. Even with a homecoming crowd behind them and a week to catch their breath, the Illini are going to be challenged to slow the Trojans' offense without defensive back Xavier Scott, and the offensive line's blocking issues are a monstrous red flag until proven otherwise.

Illinois on SI prediction: USC 30, Illinois 27

