Illinois vs. USC Preview: 3 Key Storylines, Including Why the Illini Offense May Roll
No. 23 Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) welcomes scorching-hot No. 21 USC (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) to Gies Memorial Stadium this Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX) for the first ranked-on-ranked action Champaign has seen since last year’s Illini victory over Michigan.
Here are three things to know about the top-25 showdown:
USC’s pass rush will feast
It would be logical to assume a college football team returning all five starting offensive linemen would be reasonably capable of protecting its quarterback. But as we’ve seen through four games, this Illinois squad is quite capable of defying logic.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer (whose poor pocket presence hasn’t helped matters) has been sacked 16 times in 2025. Only one FBS team – Middle Tennessee (17 sacks allowed) – has seen its quarterback dropped more often.
Now, for the scary part: USC’s defense has 16 sacks already in 2025. That number is tied for first in the country. Illinois’ O-line will need a bounce-back performance for the ages Saturday. At the same time, though, the onus will be on offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. to draw up more effective blocking schemes and dial up plays that get the ball out quicker, while Altmyer needs to have a better sense of when to throw passes away and when and where to run when the pocket breaks down.
Illinois’ offense should still roll
Fortunately for the Illini, the Trojans’ defense – aside from their dangerous pass-rushing attack – is just mediocre. And that, frankly, may be too generous a description.
USC gave up 357 yards to Purdue in Week 3. The Trojans did manage to create three turnovers against the Boilermakers, but that should be less of an issue for an Illini team that protects the ball arguably as well as any in college football.
Last week, despite beating Michigan State by a pair of touchdowns, USC gave up 31 points to the Spartans – which, mind you, is eight more than the boys from East Lansing managed against Western Michigan in their season opener.
Expect Altmyer to get back on track this weekend, as well as an Illinois ground game that was entirely nonexistent against Indiana in Week 4.
Expect Jayden Maiava to throw for 300-plus yards
Before Indiana, Illinois’ defense hadn’t allowed more than 3.4 yards per carry in a game. And although the Hoosiers trampled all over the Illini for 312 rushing yards, nearly all of them came in the second half against a battered and bruised unit that couldn’t get off the field for more than 60 seconds (thanks to an endless string of three-and-outs on offense). Moral of the story: Illinois’ rushing defense remains formidable enough.
As for that secondary, well, it is vulnerable. Although the majority of injured Illini defensive backs are expected to return Saturday, All-Big Ten performer Xavier Scott won’t be back for some time – and perhaps not at all this year. Even when fully healthy, Illinois’ secondary has been a manageable challenge for any average-or-better offensive unit.
Duke’s Darian Mensah torched Illinois for 356 yards and two scores. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza was well en route to a dominant performance far before any active Illini left the game.
And with USC’s Jayden Maiava (1,223 passing yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games) up next, the Illinois defense won’t have any opportunity to catch its breath.
Expect a better showing against the Trojans than it turned in last weekend, but don’t be surprised if the Illini secondary is again carved up like a Thanksgiving Day turkey.