Illinois’ Aaron Henry Scouts ‘Really Special’ Ohio State Quarterback Julian Sayin
No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) has faced some fantastic quarterbacks through six games in 2025. It could be argued that no team has matched up against a tougher trio of players at the position than the top three faced by Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s unit.
Duke’s Darian Mensah, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and USC’s Jayden Maiava are three of the top quarterbacks in the country – and each had a field day against Illinois.
Illinois set to face Ohio State's Julian Sayin
The lone bright spot: Illinois has (mostly) seen it all from the quarterback position just halfway through its campaign. The bad news: The Illini aren’t done facing the cream of the crop. In fact, this week’s matchup – Ohio State’s Julian Sayin – may be the best/worst yet.
“Julian Sayin … I would venture to say he’s, if not the best, like one or two,” said Henry of where Sayin ranks among quarterbacks the Illini will face in 2025. “He’s deadly accurate. His just down-the-field vision is superb. How he moves in the pocket, he hasn’t taken too many sacks, he hasn’t thrown too many interceptions."
But what really sets Sayin apart, Henry says, and what allows him to thrive at the highest level isn’t just his own ability but also the talented players he has protecting him.
“I think what makes him really, really special, in regards to his skill set, are the guys that are up front blocking for him," Henry said. "Their O-line is probably second to none. We played some really good O-lines this year, but I think, collectively, what they do up front … you talk about protecting your quarterback, they make sure no one touches him and he’s able to throw from some really, really clean pockets."
Few quarterbacks are more potent with a clean pocket than Sayin, and with that in mind, although it’ll be a difficult task, the Illini must find a way to pressure him – or risk watching the young passer pick apart the already-beaten-down Illinois secondary.
On the heels of back-to-back dominant performances against Big Ten opponents, Sayin – who seemed to be on a relatively tight leash to begin the 2025 campaign – appears to be opening up and operating with the highest level of confidence, as are the teammates surrounding him.
Henry will need to throw out a handful of unique defensive packages and schematic looks to keep Sayin on his toes, while linebacker Gabe Jacas and his fellow pass rushers must force Sayin out of the pocket or at least make him uncomfortable within it.