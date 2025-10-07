The Key to Illinois Slowing Down Ohio State's Monster Offense
No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) needs everything to go right in Week 7 against No. 1 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) to pull off the huge upset. Not only do the Illini need a couple (or more) fortunate breaks, but they need to make their own luck.
In certain situations, playing it safe isn't any play at all. Sometimes, the only chance is to sell out, take some risks and hope for boom rather than bust – and then live with the outcome. For Illinois, this Saturday is one of those situations.
How Illinois can slow down Ohio State's potent offense
If defensive coordinator Aaron Henry rolls out the old “we’re going to force you to beat us” defense, Ohio State and its steadily improving, uber-talented young quarterback Julian Sayin is going to gladly oblige him.
The Illini need to put the onus on the Buckeyes. Henry’s unit can’t hope the Buckeyes play error-free football for four quarters – as Illinois has done in every other game this season. This time around, the Illini have to actually force the 11 guys on the other side of the ball into making mistakes.
Dialing up blitzes and, at the very least, disrupting Sayin’s rhythm will be a key to Illinois’ D slowing down the scorching-hot Ohio State offense. Menacing pass rusher Gabe Jacas – who has quietly put up four sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles – needs to show up in a huge way Saturday.
Illinois’ secondary, banged up and at less than its best without Xavier Scott, has mostly struggled even when healthy this season. Facing the top wide receiver in the nation – Jeremiah Smith – along with perhaps college football's current best No. 2 option in Carnell Tate, the Illini can ill-afford to allow Sayin to stand in the pocket without any pushback.
Sayin has already thrown three interceptions, and this is just his second-ever start on the road. And, although Gies Memorial Stadium is a far cry from Washington’s Husky Stadium – where Sayin got his first road start – it will likely be rocking at a level Champaign hasn't seen in the venue's 100-plus years of hosting college football games.
If Jacas and his mates can create sufficient pressure, force Sayin into mistakes and delays, and shake his concentration even a bit, the Illini may have a chance of slowing down the Buckeyes’ offense. Worst-case scenario, Sayin gets the football out quickly or spots the holes in coverage opened by pressure tactics, then buries the home team in big plays.
But that's a gamble Henry has to take. The other option for the Illini: settle back on their heels and allow Ohio State to routinely dogwalk them down the field – a sure recipe for a blowout loss. Henry and the Illinois D must find ways to pressure Sayin, forcing him to rise to the moment and make plays. If he does – and that's certainly a possibility – more power to him. But taking that risk is the only path to victory for the Illini.