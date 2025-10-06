Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Pays Luke Altmyer Powerful Compliment
If we've gotten nothing else out of the past two weeks of Illinois football than a couple of wins and a handful of spots up the ladder in the AP Top 25 college football poll, we have been a party to this:
Peak Luke Altmyer.
Altmyer, the Illini quarterback (and Heisman Trophy contender?), hasn't just balled out these past two weeks. He has made a mockery of expectations and conventional football wisdom in general. In some ways, he has been doing it all season. Against USC in Week 5, Altmyer threw for, ran in and even had reception for a touchdown. Against Purdue on Saturday, he threw for a career-high 390 passing yards and chucked his 12th touchdown of 2025, during which he has yet to throw an interception.
Bret Bielema offers perspective on Altmyer
It's pretty clear at this point that Illinois coach Bret Bielema admires Altmyer as both a person and a player. But he isn't the type of coach to blow smoke up your skirt if you're a top performer. He'll assess and even praise, but the higher up the ladder a player climbs, the less hyperbole Bielema seems inclined to. But after the Purdue win, having noted Altmyer's focus, preparation and process, Bielema made a pretty strong statement about where he believes Altmyer fits in more tangible terms.
"I can't control the outside narrative," Bielema said. "I just know I've been in this game for a long time. We've had quarterbacks that play in the NFL, are still playing the NFL, and this guy's as good as I've ever had."
Think about that for a moment. The list of quarterbacks who have played under Bielema as a head coach includes Brandon Allen, a three-year starter at Arkansas and sixth-round NFL draft pick; former Illini Tommy DeVito, who started eight NFL games in two seasons with the New York Giants before landing with New England; and current Giants starter Russell Wilson, a 14-year NFL veteran and 10-time Pro Bowl selection. Pretty good company.
Altmyer on the secret to his success
Altmyer says he has improved physically and that the game continues to slow down for him. He cites the intangibles that only come with time, repetitions and a bit of good fortune: field vision, comfort in the pocket, hard-earned cohesion with his longtime blockers and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. But the key, he says, is recognizing all of that – and then letting go.
"I was good last year because I trusted the people around me – offensive line and Pat [Bryant] and Zakhari [Franklin], especially; you know, they're very gifted," Altmyer said. "And it's the same thing this year: I'm playing well and doing good things because I trust the people around me and I'm very comfortable in what we're doing, the people I'm doing it with. And I don't have a doubt when I go out in that field."