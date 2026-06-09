Illinois Flips Three-Star Offensive Lineman Gavin Ericson-Staton: What It Means

On Sunday, Illinois football landed the sixth member of its 2027 recruiting class, earning a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Gavin Ericson-Staton, who flipped his commitment to Illinois after having previously committed to Iowa State.

Who is Gavin Ericson-Staton?

Perhaps above all, Ericson-Staton is a winner. At Montini Catholic (Lombard, Illinois), Ericson-Staton and his Broncos have won 24 straight games and back-to-back state titles. As a junior last year, Ericson-Staton led Montini to a perfect 14-0 record and the IHSA 4A state title, and as a sophomore two years ago, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman won his first state championship.

Entering the fall, Ericson-Staton is the 44th-ranked prospect in the state of Illinois in his class and the 64th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the nation. He previously committed to Iowa State a little less than two months ago, but he ultimately decommitted from the Cyclones after visiting Champaign over the weekend.

Ericson-Staton's scouting report

Ericson-Staton played right tackle last year at Montini, and even though most scouting websites project him to play guard in college, he may have a chance to play right tackle.

He's a little light and doesn't have the longest arms for a prototype college tackle, but Ericson-Staton will have plenty of time to bulk up and grow into his body. More importantly, he has good feet and athleticism.

Playing in the best conference in the state of Illinois, Ericson-Staton was, for the most part, left all alone in pass protection. Based on an objective viewing of his highlight tape, he might have been able to handle two defenders on his own.



It's hard to say he's at his best in pass protection simply because he was solid in the run game, too. But Ericson-Staton's pass protection skills definitely stand out.

How Does Ericson-Staton fit in at Illinois?

Despite being a three-star recruit with the ability to potentially play guard or tackle, Ericson-Staton might have to wait a couple years before challenging for even a backup role at Illinois.

Ericson-Staton is one of three offensive linemen in the Illini's 2027 recruiting class, and the program also added a couple of top junior college offensive linemen in the fall.

The Illini don't have a great deal of returning experience on the line, but there is a lot of solid depth, which will make things a little more challenging for Ericson-Staton to earn time with the offense early in his career.