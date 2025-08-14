Illinois Football 2025: The Illini Have the Basics to Take Over the Big Ten
Basically, Illinois has everything in place to win big in 2025.
Illinois Football has not seen a preseason ranking like this in decades. That's because it has the basics in place to take everything it did last year to another level.
The Illini open the 2025 campaign at No. 12 in both the AP and Coaches polls, riding the momentum of a 10–3 season that ended with a Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina. And now it's time to do more.
The head coach and the experience
Head coach Bret Bielema begins his fifth year in Champaign under a contract extension through 2030, signaling that the foundation he has built is here to stay. With 16 starters returning, tied for the most in the country, Illinois has the experience to match the hype.
Veteran leadership on offense
Quarterback Luke Altmyer enters his third season as the starter and will be protected by an offensive line that returns all five starters. That continuity should benefit a running game led by Aidan Laughery, a quick, shifty runner, and Kaden Feagin, a physical short-yardage option.
"I’m trying to help them understand what they bring to this team, and that’s something former teammates helped me see, too," Altmyer said earlier this month. - The Champaign Room: How Luke Altmyer is lifting up Illinois' young wideouts
Defense remains the identity
The Illinois defense has the pieces to be one of the Big Ten’s best. Xavier Scott, a Thorpe Award semifinalist last season, headlines a secondary that also brings back Matthew Bailey and Miles Scott.
In the front seven, linebacker Gabe Jacas leads a deep and aggressive unit. The defensive line reloaded through the transfer portal, adding James Thompson Jr. from Kentucky, Curt Neal from North Carolina, and Tomiwa Durojaiye from West Virginia.
The schedule is just good enough to win with
The Illini avoid both Michigan and Penn State in the regular season and host Ohio State on October 11 in a game that has already sold out.
That matchup, along with the Homecoming date against USC, could define the season. Illinois opens with Western Illinois, travels to Duke in Week 2, and returns home for a non-conference date with Western Michigan.
The first month provides a chance to settle into a rhythm before the Big Ten slate begins. Road trips to Indiana and Purdue lead into the October gauntlet, which starts with Homecoming against USC at Memorial Stadium on 9/27.
If the wide receivers step up and the new-look defensive line comes together quickly, Illinois could be playing for a Big Ten title spot come December.
For now, the Illini are in a place they have not been in a long time. Basically, they're expected to win big games.