Illini now

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive End Carter Hewitt

After three productive seasons at the FCS level, Hewitt has made the leap to test his mettle in the Big Ten

Pranav Hegde

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive end Carter Hewitt. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.

Carter Hewitt | Defensive end | Senior | No. 94

Hometown: Jewell, Iowa

High school: South Hamilton

Transfer schools: Northern Iowa

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Scouting report

Hewitt, who has the size and length to be a force in the run game, uses his frame to occupy space and control gaps. He consistently sheds blocks and has the strength to bring down ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. At Northern Iowa, he showed the ability to draw double teams, creating opportunities for teammates to make plays around him. That combination of power and discipline makes him a natural fit for the physical demands of Big Ten football and, specifically, Illinois' 3-4 scheme.

Hewitt also brings upside as a pass rusher, with a foundation of moves that can be sharpened under the Illini coaching staff. For a lineman of his stature, he moves fluidly and flashes surprising quickness, giving him multiple ways to beat offensive linemen. His relentless motor and willingness to compete on every snap will stand out in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s system.

Experience

Hewitt began his college career at Northern Iowa, redshirting his freshman season in 2021 and gradually working into the rotation. Over the next two years, he appeared in multiple games –including four starts in 2023 – laying the groundwork for a breakout role on the defensive line.

In 2024, Hewitt started all 12 games for the Panthers, compiling an impressive stat line for his position – 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack – and earning preseason all‑MVFC recognition in the process. After hitting the transfer portal, Hewitt committed to Illinois in April 2025, bringing much-needed experience to a defensive front that returns limited production.

Year

Team

Games

Tackles

TFL-Yds

Sacks

INTs

Pass Breakups

Forced Fumbles

2024

Northern Iowa

12

52

4.5 - 15

1

0

0

0

2023

Northern Iowa

10

10

0-0

0

0

0

0

2022

Northern Iowa

8

6

0-0

0

0

0

0

Media highlights

What they're saying

"I mean, that dude is a freak sometimes. I mean, in the weight room and stuff – I'm around him all the time – and he's got power like you've never seen. He's a hard-worker and he's never in a bad mood. He's always ready to go," former Northern Iowa teammate Jack Kriebs on Hewitt.

2025 outlook

Hewitt joins Illinois after a strong season with the Panthers and will likely slot in as a depth piece along the defensive line. He has the physical tools to set the edge and provide rotational help against both the run and pass, and his experience as a full-time starter (even at the FCS level) should give the Illini confidence in his ability to contribute right away.

Though not projected to start, Hewitt has the motor and versatility to add value as a rotation player in a system in which depth is prized (and used liberally). If he adjusts quickly to the higher level of competition, he could carve out a consistent role and give Illinois another reliable defender up front. At the very least, Hewitt will have the opportunity to compete for playing time as part of a group filled with newcomers.

More from Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Xavier Scott

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Kaleb Patterson

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Torrie Cox Jr.

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Jaheim Clarke

Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive Back Tanner Heckel

Published
Pranav Hegde
PRANAV HEGDE

Primarily covers Illinois football, basketball and golf, with an emphasis on news, analysis and features. Hegde, an electrical engineering student at Illinois with an affinity for sports writing, has been writing for On SI since April 2025. He can be followed and reached on Instagram @pranavhegde__.

Home/Football