Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Defensive End Carter Hewitt
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior defensive end Carter Hewitt. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Carter Hewitt | Defensive end | Senior | No. 94
Hometown: Jewell, Iowa
High school: South Hamilton
Transfer schools: Northern Iowa
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 300 pounds
Scouting report
Hewitt, who has the size and length to be a force in the run game, uses his frame to occupy space and control gaps. He consistently sheds blocks and has the strength to bring down ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. At Northern Iowa, he showed the ability to draw double teams, creating opportunities for teammates to make plays around him. That combination of power and discipline makes him a natural fit for the physical demands of Big Ten football and, specifically, Illinois' 3-4 scheme.
Hewitt also brings upside as a pass rusher, with a foundation of moves that can be sharpened under the Illini coaching staff. For a lineman of his stature, he moves fluidly and flashes surprising quickness, giving him multiple ways to beat offensive linemen. His relentless motor and willingness to compete on every snap will stand out in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s system.
Experience
Hewitt began his college career at Northern Iowa, redshirting his freshman season in 2021 and gradually working into the rotation. Over the next two years, he appeared in multiple games –including four starts in 2023 – laying the groundwork for a breakout role on the defensive line.
In 2024, Hewitt started all 12 games for the Panthers, compiling an impressive stat line for his position – 52 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack – and earning preseason all‑MVFC recognition in the process. After hitting the transfer portal, Hewitt committed to Illinois in April 2025, bringing much-needed experience to a defensive front that returns limited production.
Year
Team
Games
Tackles
TFL-Yds
Sacks
INTs
Pass Breakups
Forced Fumbles
2024
Northern Iowa
12
52
4.5 - 15
1
0
0
0
2023
Northern Iowa
10
10
0-0
0
0
0
0
2022
Northern Iowa
8
6
0-0
0
0
0
0
Media highlights
What they're saying
"I mean, that dude is a freak sometimes. I mean, in the weight room and stuff – I'm around him all the time – and he's got power like you've never seen. He's a hard-worker and he's never in a bad mood. He's always ready to go," former Northern Iowa teammate Jack Kriebs on Hewitt.
2025 outlook
Hewitt joins Illinois after a strong season with the Panthers and will likely slot in as a depth piece along the defensive line. He has the physical tools to set the edge and provide rotational help against both the run and pass, and his experience as a full-time starter (even at the FCS level) should give the Illini confidence in his ability to contribute right away.
Though not projected to start, Hewitt has the motor and versatility to add value as a rotation player in a system in which depth is prized (and used liberally). If he adjusts quickly to the higher level of competition, he could carve out a consistent role and give Illinois another reliable defender up front. At the very least, Hewitt will have the opportunity to compete for playing time as part of a group filled with newcomers.