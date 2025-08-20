Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Center Josh Kreutz
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior center Josh Kreutz. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart – coming soon.
Josh Kreutz | Center | Senior | No. 64
Hometown: Bannockburn, Illinois
High School: Loyola Academy
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 290 pounds
Scouting report
Not unlike his father – former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz – Josh is tough, technically proficient and more athletic than he may appear to be. The anchor of Illinois' offensive line, he is physical, with quick hands, and has an explosive first step off the snap. Kreutz thrives in run blocking, showing his lateral agility on pull blocks and zone runs. Arguably even more effective as a straight-ahead or seal blocker, he neutralizes defenders, keeping them out of running lanes or pushing them out of plays altogether.
In pass-blocking situations, Kreutz sees stunts and twists, has excellent hand counters for spins and swims, and is a guard's best friend in help. Although run blocking is a greater strength, Kreutz is still a plus pass blocker. Most importantly, he is the embodiment of consistency, having started 25 straight games, offering the Illini a tremendously steady presence at the offensive line position where it is most critical.
Experience
Although Kreutz’s on-field abilities are well-known, one of his most notable gifts may be his knack for staying on it. He has started 25 straight games at a position where durability is a faraway goal but achieved by few. His consistency shows game to game and play to play.
A two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media), Kreutz has put together a pair of impressive seasons as Illinois’ starting center after he redshirted in 2021 and spent the majority of his time on special teams in 2022.
Media highlights
What they're saying
“Josh Gesky and Josh Kreutz – those two guys are really good leaders, really good anchors for the O-line,” said defensive lineman James Thompson Jr., who has learned firsthand facing those teammates in practice (and previously as an opponent at Wisconsin).
2025 outlook
The Illini’s surefire starter heading into 2025, Kreutz – who was recently named one of Illinois’ six captains – has the tools to put together an All-Big Ten campaign and lead an offensive line unit that returns all five starters. Behind Kreutz, the Illinois O-line appears should continue to pave the way for Illini running backs Aidan Laughery, Kaden Feagin and Ca’Lil Valentine and one of the most underrated run games in the conference.