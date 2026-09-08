Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Punter Lars Rau

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of junior punters Lars Rau. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Lars Rau | Punter | Junior | No. 81

Hometown: Novato, California



High school: San Marin



Transfer school: Texas State



Height: 6-foot-3



Weight: 195 pounds

Scouting report

Rau generates good power through the ball on his punts and has already shown the ability to flip the field. He also shows good touch, demonstrating the ability to control his placement rather than relying on distance alone.

One of Rau's biggest strengths is the versatility he developed as a kicking and punting prospect in high school. That background gives Illinois flexibility on special teams, and after spending the 2025 season developing within the program, Rau enters 2026 with college game experience and a full year in the Illini system.

Experience

Rau began his college career in 2024 at Texas State, where he immediately handled punting duties as a freshman. He appeared in all 13 games and recorded 24 punts for 870 yards, averaging 36.3 yards. Rau placed six punts inside the 20-yard line, had two punts travel more than 50 yards and recorded a career-long 58-yard punt against Louisiana.

He transferred to Illinois following the 2024 season, signing with the Illini in May 2025. He did not appear in a game during his first season in Champaign and used the year as a redshirt season. Rau now enters 2026 as a junior with a year of game experience at Texas State and a full season of development at Illinois.

Year Team Games Punts Punt Avg. 2024 Texas State 13 24 36.3

Media highlights

Lars. Rau. Nails.



San Marin goes up 10-6 on a 45-yarder from @1arsRau



9:37 4Q pic.twitter.com/jlM2dBx0hr — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) November 4, 2023

What they're saying

Illinois coach Bret Bielema about his specialists Jack Gray and Rau.

“We didn’t get Jack in until late here, but to have him and Lars just really battle it out in the spring, I think probably in a game might be able to see all four specialists at one point."

2025 outlook

Rau enters the 2026 season as Illinois’ primary punter after winning a competitive battle with Gray, a freshman, during fall camp. After sitting out last season, Rau will get his first opportunity to handle the job for the Illini and will aim to build on his experience at Texas State. With Illinois replacing its primary punter from last season, Rau will be tasked with providing consistency and helping the Illini control field position.