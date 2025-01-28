Illinois Football Signs Class of 2026 Pass Rusher Jacob Alexander
Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff have continued to build out the program's 2026 recruiting class, adding 6-foot-4, 240-pound Jacob Alexander – a three-star and top-15 in-state edge rusher – on Monday.
Alexander, from Frankfort, Illinois (Lincoln-Way East High School), chose Illinois over Big Ten rivals Nebraska, Michigan, Indiana and Michigan State, among others – including the SEC's Missouri.
Alexander's commitment comes one day after he attended Illinois' "Junior Day" event – a showcase of the program, university and city of Champaign for high school prospects. Bielema is excited about the state of the program after the Illini's Citrus Bowl victory and 10-win season, though he knows more work is left to be done.
"Since the bowl game – I mean this wholeheartedly – the amount of value that bowl game has brought us, obviously in Orlando, has been really good," Bielema said Sunday. "But also going into schools from coast to coast – and we’ve been all over the country. Last week, I was primarily in Florida, and this week, I was mainly in Illinois. I always like to start the foundation here in Illinois and I thought that indication of what we’ve done here in the last four years has been very, very evident."
Alexander told 247Sports' Allen Trieu that his choice to play for Bielema came down to proximity and the way Illinois competes with the nation's best.
"It was the right fit for me, scheme-wise," Alexander said. "The way they play with their outside linebackers fits my style of play, and the people in the building – coaches, staff, players, everyone – is amazing."
Alexander became Illinois' sixth 2026 pledge alongside quarterback Michael Clayton, wide receiver Davon Grant, linebacker Kingston Shaw, offensive guard Landen Von Seggern and wide receiver Kenyon Alston.