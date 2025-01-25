Former Illini Kerby Joseph Earns Big Honor to Cap Detroit Lions Season
Although Kerby Joseph and the Detroit Lions fell a step short of reaching the 2025 Super Bowl after a superb run to the NFC North title, Joseph's individual accomplishments can't be ignored. In addition earning first-team All-Pro honors, the former Illinois safety on Thursday was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards.
Joseph, 24, wrapped up his third NFL season last Saturday as Detroit was eliminated from the NFL playoffs in the Divisional Round by the Washington Commanders, 45-31, after earning a first-round bye.
Joseph, who has played all three seasons of his pro career in Detroit, delivered his best in 2024. Playing in 17 games, he led the league in interceptions (nine) after he says he envisioned himself doing exactly that.
"I knew this was going to happen," Joseph said in December on the team's website. "I didn't put a number on it; I just wanted to lead the pack. I wanted to separate myself and be different. I want to be great in this league. I don't want to be no Average Joe. I want to be great."
The Lions have given Joseph high praise for his breakout season – and plan to give him more than that. In his end-of-year press conference, general manager Brad Holmes said he plans to soften the blow of Joseph's Pro Bowl snub with a contract extension this offseason.
Dating back to his Illinois years, Joseph, from Orlando, Florida, has gradually developed into a ballhawking safety. Initially recruited by Lovie Smith in 2017, Joseph needed a few seasons in Champaign under the guidance of former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and current head coach Bret Bielema to find his footing. In 2022, Joseph was selected by the Lions in the third round of the NFL Draft – the highest an Illinois safety has been picked since Henry Jones 31 years earlier.
Joseph is one of several ex-Illini to have successfully transitioned to the NFL, including Nate Hobbs Jr., Sydney and Chase Brown, Tommy DeVito, De'Von Witherspoon and Nick Allegretti in recent years.