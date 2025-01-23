NFL Lineman and Former Illini Nick Allegretti Continues Incredible Streak
Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti has spent six seasons in the NFL – and, astonishingly, each of them has ended with him standing no more than a step away from the Super Bowl.
With Washington (12-5) having dispatched the Detroit Lions 45-31 in Saturday's Divisional Round to advance to the NFC Championship Game, Allegretti has now reached a conference championship in each of his six NFL seasons.
After being drafted out of Illinois in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, Allegretti played in Kansas City for five years – winning three Super Bowls in the process – before his deal with the franchise came to an end.
Deciding to test free agency, Allegretti ultimately wound up in the nation’s capital, signing with the Commanders and drawing the task of protecting first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
And while Allegretti played somewhat sparingly during his time in Kansas City, he has become a steady veteran presence for Washington's offensive line.
For the first time in his career, Allegretti started all 17 games, logging 1,146 offensive snaps during the 2024 regular season – third among NFL guards.
Allegretti was part of an offensive line that paved the way for the league's third-most productive ground game, as the Commanders finished with 2,619 rushing yards in the regular season.
And for their contributions to quarterback Jayden Daniels' NFL Rookie of the Year campaign, Allegretti and Washington's O-line deserve at least a nod. Daniels put together one of the best rookie campaigns in NFL history, finishing the regular season with 3,568 passing yards on a 69.0 percent completion rate, 25 touchdowns, just nine interceptions and another 891 yards and six touchdowns as a runner.
Allegretti, Daniels and the Commanders hope to extend their magical season – with seemingly all of America at their back (aside from the cities of Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City, of course) with a win over the Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday in Philadelphia (2 p.m. CT, on FOX).