Illinois Football 2026 Projected Depth Chart: Live Lineup and Injury Tracker
In this story:
Illinois on SI will project and update the Illini football starting lineup and depth chart throughout the 2026 season, linking to the scouting reports of key contributors below. Our projections will reflect changes based on injuries and announced lineup, depth chart and position moves, but they are only the best estimations from the staff of Illinois on SI.
This page will be updated as new information becomes available, including as availability reports are released, per Big Ten injury-transparency rules. More names and scouting reports will be added below throughout the season as players receive on-field opportunities and position battles play out.
Scroll to the bottom to find the latest injury updates.
Illinois' 2026 projected depth chart
Last updated: Sept. 3, 2026 @ 8:02 p.m. CT*
*Bookmark, refresh and return often for the latest information
Offense
QUARTERBACK
QB1: Katin Houser
QB2: Carson Boyd
QB3: Michael Clayton II
RUNNING BACK
RB1: Ca'Lil Valentine
RB2: Aidan Laughery
RB3: Jordan Anderson
WIDE RECEIVER
WR1: Hudson Clement
WR2: Collin Dixon
WR3: Brayden Trimble
WR4: Ty Robinson
WR5: Nas Rankin
WR6: Jayshon Platt**
TIGHT END
TE1: Kaden Feagin
TE2: Christian Abney
TE3: Davin Stoffel
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT: Christian Martin
LG: Maika Matelau
C: Jake Renfro
RG: Brandon Henderson
RT: Nathan Knapik
SUB1: T.J. McMillen
SUB2: Dezmond Schuster
Defense
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE: Joe Barna
NT: Darrell Prater
DE: Pat Farrell
SUB1: Carter Janki
SUB2: Demetrius John
LINEBACKERS
JACK: Mason Muragin
MLB: James Kreutz
WLB: Grant Beerman
SUB1: Ismael Kante
SUB2: Robert Edmonson
SUB3: Daniel Brown**
DEFENSIVE BACKS
LCB: Jaekwon Morris
SS: Matthew Bailey
FS: Mac Resetich
NB: Xavier Scott
RCB: Juice Clarke
SUB1: Tanner Heckel
SUB2: James Finley IV
SUB3: Lavon Williams
SPECIALISTS
K: Ethan Moczulski
P: Lars Rau
KR: N/A
PR: Eddie Kasper
LS: Patrick Mahoney III
**Injured player
Latest injury and position updates
Sept. 3, 2026 (GAME DAY, WEEK 1): During his Tuesday press conference, Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced WR Jayshon Platt and LB Daniel Brown are the team's only regulars who would miss the UAB game. Both are expected to return during the season.
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Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.Follow JasonLangendorf