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Illinois Football 2026 Projected Depth Chart: Live Lineup and Injury Tracker

Follow any changes to Illinois on SI's projections for the Illini's starting lineup, depth chart and player availability for the 2026 season
Jason Langendorf|
Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema shakes hands with the crowd before an NCAA game against UAB at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema shakes hands with the crowd before an NCAA game against UAB at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois on SI will project and update the Illini football starting lineup and depth chart throughout the 2026 season, linking to the scouting reports of key contributors below. Our projections will reflect changes based on injuries and announced lineup, depth chart and position moves, but they are only the best estimations from the staff of Illinois on SI.

This page will be updated as new information becomes available, including as availability reports are released, per Big Ten injury-transparency rules. More names and scouting reports will be added below throughout the season as players receive on-field opportunities and position battles play out.

Scroll to the bottom to find the latest injury updates.

Illinois' 2026 projected depth chart

Last updated: Sept. 3, 2026 @ 8:02 p.m. CT*

*Bookmark, refresh and return often for the latest information

Offense

Illinois running back Ca'Lil Valentine
Illinois running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) is tripped up by Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) during the fourth quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QUARTERBACK

QB1: Katin Houser
QB2: Carson Boyd
QB3: Michael Clayton II

RUNNING BACK

RB1: Ca'Lil Valentine
RB2: Aidan Laughery
RB3: Jordan Anderson

WIDE RECEIVER

WR1: Hudson Clement
WR2: Collin Dixon
WR3: Brayden Trimble
WR4: Ty Robinson
WR5: Nas Rankin
WR6: Jayshon Platt**

TIGHT END

TE1: Kaden Feagin
TE2: Christian Abney
TE3: Davin Stoffel

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT: Christian Martin
LG: Maika Matelau
C: Jake Renfro
RG: Brandon Henderson
RT: Nathan Knapik

SUB1: T.J. McMillen
SUB2: Dezmond Schuster

Defense

Illinois safety Matthew Bailey
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) leaps over Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (60) to get to Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DEFENSIVE LINE

DE: Joe Barna
NT: Darrell Prater
DE: Pat Farrell

SUB1: Carter Janki
SUB2: Demetrius John

LINEBACKERS

JACK: Mason Muragin
MLB: James Kreutz
WLB: Grant Beerman

SUB1: Ismael Kante
SUB2: Robert Edmonson
SUB3: Daniel Brown**

DEFENSIVE BACKS

LCB: Jaekwon Morris
SS: Matthew Bailey
FS: Mac Resetich
NB: Xavier Scott
RCB: Juice Clarke

SUB1: Tanner Heckel
SUB2: James Finley IV
SUB3: Lavon Williams

SPECIALISTS

K: Ethan Moczulski
P: Lars Rau
KR: N/A
PR: Eddie Kasper
LS: Patrick Mahoney III

**Injured player

Latest injury and position updates

Sept. 3, 2026 (GAME DAY, WEEK 1): During his Tuesday press conference, Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced WR Jayshon Platt and LB Daniel Brown are the team's only regulars who would miss the UAB game. Both are expected to return during the season.

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Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

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