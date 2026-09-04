Illinois Football 2026 Projected Depth Chart: Live Lineup and Injury Tracker

Illinois on SI will project and update the Illini football starting lineup and depth chart throughout the 2026 season, linking to the scouting reports of key contributors below. Our projections will reflect changes based on injuries and announced lineup, depth chart and position moves, but they are only the best estimations from the staff of Illinois on SI.

This page will be updated as new information becomes available, including as availability reports are released, per Big Ten injury-transparency rules. More names and scouting reports will be added below throughout the season as players receive on-field opportunities and position battles play out.

Scroll to the bottom to find the latest injury updates.

Illinois' 2026 projected depth chart

Last updated: Sept. 3, 2026 @ 8:02 p.m. CT*

*Bookmark, refresh and return often for the latest information

Offense

Illinois running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) is tripped up by Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) during the fourth quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QUARTERBACK



QB1: Katin Houser

QB2: Carson Boyd

QB3: Michael Clayton II

RUNNING BACK



RB1: Ca'Lil Valentine

RB2: Aidan Laughery

RB3: Jordan Anderson

WIDE RECEIVER



WR1: Hudson Clement

WR2: Collin Dixon

WR3: Brayden Trimble

WR4: Ty Robinson

WR5: Nas Rankin

WR6: Jayshon Platt**

TIGHT END



TE1: Kaden Feagin

TE2: Christian Abney

TE3: Davin Stoffel

OFFENSIVE LINE



LT: Christian Martin

LG: Maika Matelau

C: Jake Renfro

RG: Brandon Henderson

RT: Nathan Knapik



SUB1: T.J. McMillen

SUB2: Dezmond Schuster

Defense

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) leaps over Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (60) to get to Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

DEFENSIVE LINE



DE: Joe Barna

NT: Darrell Prater

DE: Pat Farrell



SUB1: Carter Janki

SUB2: Demetrius John

LINEBACKERS



JACK: Mason Muragin

MLB: James Kreutz

WLB: Grant Beerman



SUB1: Ismael Kante

SUB2: Robert Edmonson

SUB3: Daniel Brown**

DEFENSIVE BACKS



LCB: Jaekwon Morris

SS: Matthew Bailey

FS: Mac Resetich

NB: Xavier Scott

RCB: Juice Clarke



SUB1: Tanner Heckel

SUB2: James Finley IV

SUB3: Lavon Williams

SPECIALISTS



K: Ethan Moczulski

P: Lars Rau

KR: N/A

PR: Eddie Kasper

LS: Patrick Mahoney III

**Injured player

Latest injury and position updates

Sept. 3, 2026 (GAME DAY, WEEK 1): During his Tuesday press conference, Illinois coach Bret Bielema announced WR Jayshon Platt and LB Daniel Brown are the team's only regulars who would miss the UAB game. Both are expected to return during the season.