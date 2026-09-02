5 Illinois Football Players Facing Massive Expectations in 2026

The expectations for Illinois football entering 2026? Truth is, there aren’t many. And that isn't a pessimistic take. Quite simply, with more newcomers than returners and a new defensive coordinator on staff, there are inevitably more questions than answers heading into Thursday’s opener against UAB (8 p.m. CT, BTN).

But when we zoom in on individual players, there are certainly performance expectations. Here are five (not-super-obvious) players whom the Illini are going to be counting on in 2026:

5 players who may decide Illinois football's 2026 fate

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) can’t make the catch as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jaheim Clarke (6) defends during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Juice Clarke, cornerback

An All-Big Ten honoree from a season ago, Juice Clarke is one of the few proven returners on this Illini squad. Between Matthew Bailey, Xavier Scott and Mac Resetich , the middle section of Illinois’ third level is going to be elite.

On the outside, though, the Illini are going to need Clarke to be all of a shutdown defender. Can they trust him in isolation (which he calls Juice Island)? The 3-3-5 scheme relies heavily on the ability of corners to survive without much, or in some cases any, backside help – especially on safety blitzes.

Clarke needs to meet expectations and, in a perfect world, surpass his 2025 body of work, or the Illini may be vulnerable against high-level X receivers.

James Kreutz, linebacker

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker James Kreutz (41) and linebacker Jojo Hayden (30) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another returner on defense, James Kreutz is the lone known commodity among Illinois linebackers. The fifth-year Illini has played a lot of football, but he has yet to be relied on as the premier presence in his position group.

Illinois needs him to not just be dominant on the field but also a leader off it. If he can ensure his fellow 'backers are up to speed and held accountable, the Illini’s second level may be able to punch above its weight class.

Joe Barna, defensive line

Sep 13, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Brady Jones (10) looks to pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Joe Barna (43) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noticing a theme? Returners set a precedent, and Joe Barna needs to set a mighty good one for the Illini defensive line. After appearing in all 13 games as a sophomore and tallying 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and the unforgettable forced fumble vs. Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, Barna enters 2026 as the most dominant force in his position group.

He doesn’t need to completely fill a Gabe Jacas-sized hole this year, but Barna needs to eat up some of that lost production. And by all accounts, he’s set to do just that. But if he can't, the Illini won’t have many players capable of winning one-on-one matchups to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Jake Renfro, center

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Renfro (57) provides pass protection during the second quarter of their game against Miami (Ohio) Thursday, August 28, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lone player on this list who didn’t rock orange-and-blue threads a year ago, Jake Renfro comes to the Illini by way of Wisconsin. Still, although Renfro may not have a lot of Illinois experience, he has a ton of college reps under his belt.

The upcoming season will be Lucky Number Slevin for Renfro, who spent three years at Cincinnati and three more at Wisconsin. Illinois coach Bret Bielema has circled back to Renfro time and again over the offseason, noting the importance of his controlling the action as the anchor of Illinois’ offensive line.

Also of note, Renfro's Illini teammates voted him as a team captain. Bielema expects a lot, Renfro’s teammates expect a lot, and Illinois is going to need a lot out of its center, who seems to be the kind of player capable of elevating those around him.

Collin Dixon, wide receiver

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) stiff arms Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Bradley Weaver (94) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another team captain, Collin Dixon is well-respected by his peers and coaches alike. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called Dixon the “heartbeat” of the Illini receiver corps. And you know how that sort of thing goes: If a heart isn’t beating, things get problematic in a hurry.

Dixon reeled in 35 receptions for 548 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. He’s a home-run threat and a trusty quick-hitter option, but it’s Dixon’s intangibles that make him so valuable. He's an exceptional blocker, effort guy and teammate, and when the veteran presence and go-to leader in a position group does all of the little things, everyone else tends to follow suit.