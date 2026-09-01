3 Illinois Football Players Had One Offer – Now They Have NFL Futures

Saying a program is known for its development can sometimes be a backhanded compliment. The implication: It doesn't land top recruits, so it is forced to develop its prospects.

Illinois has never been a juggernaut on the recruiting trail, but under coach Bret Bielema, the Illini have been an excellent developmental team for quite some time now.

They'll accept the label.

Whether it’s Bielema and staff's ability to spot so-called “diamonds in the rough” or to drastically elevate three- and four-star recruits (or, more likely, a little bit of both), there is clearly something in the water in the Smith Football Center.

Illinois football's player development is almost unmatched

Illinois coach Bret Bielema disputes a call in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Tennessee in an NCAA football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This anecdote from Bielema, which came on "The Illinois Script" show just days before the 2026 season opener, best exemplifies exactly what the Illini have to offer:

“It’s crazy, right? So in the middle of our defense will be Xavier Scott , Matt Bailey and Mac Resetich,” Bielema said. “All three of those guys had one offer in college football – and it was the University of Illinois. And all of them were given to them [in] the last week of recruiting. So no one wanted them, but I would tell you there’s a lot of teams that probably would love to have them now. They are three premier players.

“I think Xavier and Matt , obviously, this year do what they’re capable of doing, will be NFL players a year from now. And Mac Resetich, because of this new rule that’s allowing a fifth year to happen, Mac will have a decision to make, but he’s a guy that I know eventually will be playing in the NFL.”

Per 247 Sports, Scott was the No. 138 cornerback in his class, Bailey was the No. 133 safety in his class and Resetich was the No. 148 safety in his class. Blue-chip recruits? Not exactly.

But rankings – outside estimates of what a teenager can be molded into athletically over roughly four years – are notably fickle. They're fun to follow and can be a decent indicator of raw talent, but they're just the start of a player's story, not remotely the end. So here’s the (very straightforward) sell to every defensive back in the country: Come to Champaign, buy into the system and, a few years later, give yourself the best chance to land with an NFL team.

The Illini have produced a laundry list of standouts from the secondary – including the NFL’s highest-paid defensive back of all time in Seattle Seahawks All-Pro Devon Witherspoon – since Bielema arrived less than six years ago.

And it isn’t just the third level of Illinois’ defense. Bielema and his coaching staff build high-IQ, well-rounded, driven players on both sides of the football. A notably high percentage of Illini players, regardless of the number of stars next to their names coming out of high school, go to the NFL. That alone is reason to believe Bielema can build something sustainable in Champaign over time.