Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Guard Brandon Henderson

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior guard Brandon Henderson. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Brandon Henderson | Guard | Senior | No. 75

Hometown: East St. Louis, Illinois



High School: East St. Louis



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 320 pounds

Scouting report

Henderson’s game starts with size and power. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he is at his best working downhill in the run game, generating movement at the point of attack and using his strength to clear lanes inside. His strong hands make him difficult to shed once he gets properly engaged, and his experience shows when working combination blocks or climbing to the second level.

Henderson is less comfortable when defenders force him to move laterally. Quicker interior rushers can challenge him in pass protection, especially when they make him redirect or prevent him from getting square early in the play. Still, his strength gives him a solid anchor against power rushes, and another year of starting experience should help him become more technically consistent.

Experience

Coming out of high school powerhouse East St. Louis, Henderson found his way onto the field early, appearing in nine games as a freshman in 2023 before playing all 13 games and making seven starts at right guard in 2024.

He took another step forward last season, starting 12 of 13 games at right guard and helping Illinois secure its second straight bowl victory. Henderson enters 2026 with 35 career appearances and 19 starts over the past two seasons.

Media highlights

Can't go to bed without watching OL Brandon Henderson's gigantic tuddy again, right? 😊#B1GFootball x @B_Henderson77 pic.twitter.com/GBdZLvOWat — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) September 21, 2024

What they're saying

Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller on Henderson:

""He was always kind of the younger guy. He's now a veteran, mature, older player, so everything needs to reflect that: attitude, the work ethic, the grind, the finish, the way he practices, the way he approaches things. He's an incredibly smart player, incredibly gifted athlete and a wonderful man. He's a great guy. But that has to be a consistent thing all the time as a football player. I think if he can do that, play the way he's capable of, he can take this game as far as he wants."

2026 outlook

Henderson enters 2026 locked in as Illinois' right guard as the lone returning starter on an otherwise rebuilt offensive line. His experience and physicality should make him a stabilizing presence up front, particularly in the run game.

The biggest question remains his consistency in pass protection, though his production in the run game may also need to improve to stave off competition for his starting role. If Henderson can simply bring his best on a play-to-play basis, he should put together his best season yet.