Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of senior offensive lineman Christian Martin. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season.

Christian Martin | Left Tackle | Senior | No. 72

Hometown: St. Rose, Louisiana



High school: Destrehan



Transfer school: Colorado State



Height: 6-foot-7



Weight: 310 pounds

Scouting report

Martin has an ideal frame for a left tackle, at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, with the length to keep edge rushers away from his body. His best work comes in pass protection, where he moves well for his size and can use his reach to control rushers before they get into his chest. That showed up at Colorado State last season, when he allowed just two sacks across 490 pass-blocking snaps. Martin also has plenty of natural athleticism for his size, which gives him the ability to handle speed rushers and recover when initially beaten.

The bigger question is how consistently Martin can translate that size into the run game. At his height, maintaining leverage and getting underneath defenders can be a challenge, and he still has room to become more physical and consistent at the point of attack. He has the frame and movement skills to develop into a well-rounded Big Ten tackle, but his ability to create movement in the run game will determine how high his ceiling is.

Experience

Martin arrived at Illinois in the offseason after spending three seasons at Colorado State. A three-star recruit out of Destrehan High School in Louisiana, he redshirted for the Rams as a freshman in 2023 before appearing in all 13 games in 2024, primarily in heavy goal-line packages and on special teams. That season gave Martin his first extended college action before he moved into a much larger role the following year.

In 2025, Martin became a full-time starter at left tackle for the Rams, starting all 12 games and becoming a force on the line. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Illinois in January, giving the Illini an experienced tackle as they rebuild their offensive line.

Media highlights

What they're saying

“We don’t have snaps at Illinois, but Christian Martin, my left tackle, has played a lot of football at Colorado State,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said, pointing to Martin’s experience as an important piece of an otherwise inexperienced Illini offensive line.

2026 outlook

Martin enters 2026 as the likely starter at left tackle for Illinois. With the Illini replacing most of their offensive line, his previous starting experience should give him an early edge and make him one of the more dependable pieces up front. His length and movement skills fit well on new quarterback Katin Houser 's blind side, and Illinois will be counting on him to hold up consistently in pass protection against Big Ten edge rushers.

The biggest adjustment will be handling the jump in competition while continuing to improve as a run blocker. If Martin can maintain the pass-protection consistency he showed at Colorado State, he has a chance to solidify the left tackle spot for the entire season and become a key part of Illinois’ new offensive line.