Illinois Football Gets Commitment From 3-Star Receiver Kenyon Alston
Bret Bielema and the Illinois football staff this week could be found in Orlando, Florida, busy on the recruiting trail. On Thursday, the Illini signed class of 2026 wide receiver Kenyon Alston to add another potential weapon to the offense.
Alston, who visited with Illinois coaches Wednesday, announced his intentions with a retweet of a post from a Rivals contributor with some of the details of his commitment, confirming the news with his own message: "Committed 100 #ILL #FamILLy."
Alston, who attends Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando, is ranked as the No. 75 player from Florida and a top-500 national recruit in his class, according to 247 Sports. At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Alston is Illinois' fifth 2026 commitment, alongside offensive lineman Landon Von Seggern, quarterback Michael Clayton, multi-purpose athlete Davon Grant and edge rusher Kingston Shaw.
Bielema acknowledged Alston's commitment on social media and reminded his followers what Illinois had accomplished only a few weeks ago.
It's clear that Bielema wants to make Florida a priority destination for Illinois. Not only did the Illini end their 2024 season in Orlando and the Sunshine State with a 21-17 Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina, but three of their five 2026 pledges hail from Florida. For a program that once struggled to woo quality recruits from one of college football's most talent-rich states, these are important steps forward.
After meeting with Bielema and staff on Wednesday, Alston must have heard all he needed to hear before making his decision. Increasingly, more high-quality recruits are being drawn to what the Illini have to offer.