Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema Pushes Back on Josh Pate on Social Media
Illinois football fans are well aware of coach Bret Bielema's feistiness and competitive nature on the field and in the forums – whether that's defending his club in front of a press conference throng or pushing back on a social-media slight.
On Thursday, it was the latter. The occasion: Josh Pate, of the "Josh Pate College Football Show" and CBS Sports semi-fame, released his "Final JP Poll" featuring the top 25 college football ... what exactly? Whatever it was meant to be, Illinois – which ended the 2024 season ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll – wasn't included. Bielema noticed and reached out via reply with his thoughts on the matter:
Although it wasn't a direct response to Bielema, Pate added to the thread one of his own tweets from last July, posting a message with it: "Power ratings are NOT rankings. A helpful guide ..."
In the attached video, Pate explained his rationale: "This has nothing to do with merit. This has nothing to do with your win-loss record – frankly, we really don't care all that much about that. This is about future-facing, neutral-field favorability."
He then delivered a pretty extensive screed about a theoretical race between "Jeff" and "Steve," then really got cooking by mixing his metaphors – and names – with an anecdote about wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Maybe it's best to let him tell it:
The argument, it seems, is that certain college football programs have bigger, faster and stronger players than others, and therefore should always be favored in a "power ratings." I mean, wins and losses? What is this, amateur hour? Forty-yard dashes and one-rep bench press maxes are where it's at, bro!
Even if collective physical assessments could be easily determined and compared across college football – spoiler alert: they can't – the premise is childlike. It ignores development, preparation, intelligence, motivation and a thousand other factors that determine the outcomes of ball games and seasons. It's paint-by-numbers stuff. A popularity contest.
The fact that Illinois beat South Carolina – ranked No. 10 in Pate's JP Poll – on the field only three weeks ago should probably render anything else he says here moot. But Pate also includes eight Big Ten schools in his top 25 over the Illini – including Michigan, another team Illinois dropped in 2024. Keep in mind, the Illini finished fifth in the Big Ten and return their starting quarterback, entire offensive line and more starters than nearly any program in the country.
For what it's worth, Bielema isn't the only one pushing back:
Bielema has been working overtime in his four-plus years as Illinois coach to change not only the culture in Champaign but also the Illini's profile on the college football landscape. This isn't just a matter of disrespect or hurt feelings. Recruits pay attention to this stuff, and it's why many of the great college football dynasties don't fall overnight but survive off past glories and crumble only over the course of years.
But the only way Bielema and the Illini beat back the sort of thought-free reputational biases shown by Pate is to win. And keep winning. Simple as that. In the meantime, Bielema's willingness to engage in the social-media arena makes college football a bit richer and, frankly, more fun.