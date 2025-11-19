Illinois Lands Three-Star JUCO Offensive Lineman Alfred Washington: What it Means
Ten days ago, Illinois offered Northeast Mississippi Community College offensive lineman Alfred Washington even though he was already committed to Marshall. The effort paid off for Bret Bielema and his staff: On Tuesday, the seventh-best offensive tackle in the junior college ranks, according to 247Sports, flipped his commitment to the Illini.
Washington is the first major JUCO recruit to commit to Illinois, but more may be on the way before the end of the calendar year. Bielema and his staff have offered multiple top JUCO recruits already this month, and it's probably just a matter of time before a couple more call Champaign their new college home in 2026.
Alfred Washington's background
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from Florida visited Champaign last week, and that visit alone must have been enough to flip his commitment. Washington played left tackle this season and helped the Tigers finish 5-4. Washington had made it quite clear via social media that he can play center, guard and tackle, which, if true at the Big Ten level, would significantly enhance his chances to earn significant playing time right away at Illinois.
Alfred Washington's scouting report
Illinois graduates four of its five starting offensive linemen at the end of this season, including both its tackles, so it wouldn't be a shock if Washington were able to secure one of Illinois' tackle spots in 2026, but he's a little light for a Big Ten tackle, so it might make sense for him to play guard. Plus, he has good feet and more than enough athleticism to make the transition inside.
Are we surprised Alfred Washington chose Illinois?
No, not at all. Washington indicated on social media that he would be announcing his college choice Tuesday, not long after visiting campus when Illinois hosted Rutgers early this month. More often than not, when a player makes that decision right after visiting a school, that's the school the player usually goes with. And that's exactly what happened here.
Plus, Illinois has done a nice job of developing offensive linemen under BIelema since he took the job in 2021, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Washington turns out to be a two-year starter for the Illini. He's started plenty of games already at the JUCO level, shows quickness off the ball and is versatile enough to play across the line. Those are important factors, making Washington an intriguing player to keep an eye on come the spring.