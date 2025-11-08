Illinois Offers JUCO Offensive Lineman Alfred Washington: What It Means
With Illinois off this week, Bret Bielema and his staff have been pedal to the metal on the recruiting front, especially when it comes to junior college prospects. Many college teams maintain a sharp focus on landing the top high school players, but Illinois – at least in the past two weeks – has also gotten after established JUCO talent.
The Illini offered a scholarship to one of the best junior college wide receivers in the nation earlier this week in Derrick Salley Jr., and last week they offered one of the best junior college offensive linemen available in Maika Matelau.
And on Thursday, Bielema and his staff offered another elite JUCO offensive lineman in Alfred Washington, from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Alfred Washington's background
Washington is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman who is ranked as the seventh-best offensive tackle in the junior college ranks, per 247Sports.
A Florida native, Washington visited Champaign last week when the Illini hosted Rutgers, and it sounds like it went as well as anyone could have expected. Now the big question is whether Washington will flip his existing commitment – to Marshall – and call Illinois his new college home.
Alfred Washington's scouting report
Washington plays offensive tackle right now, but he's a tad light for a Power 4 outside blocker. However, there's a chance he could move inside to guard or even center next season. Washington made it quite clear via his Twitter handle that he can play anywhere on the offensive line, and his versatility is something that intrigues all the coaches going after him.
Although a little light, Washington has excellent height and length for the tackle position, if that's where his next school chooses to play him. He also does a nice job of getting to the point of attack off the snap and playing with speed and power.
Washington is an intriguing prospect, and no matter what position he ends up playing, he should have a chance to start right away at his next destination.
Illinois' recruiting competition
No doubt Marshall is Illinois' biggest threat – but there are still plenty of other teams in the mix. Twenty, to be exact. The good news is that Washington announced on Twitter on Tuesday that his recruitment is locked and that he'll be announcing his choice on Nov. 18.
As for predicting who Washington goes with, we're leaning toward Illinois. More often than not, when a player visits a school and then announces a couple days later that they have made their choice, the school that the player visited last is the school the player goes with.