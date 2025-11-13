Illinois Offers Talented Duo From Northwest Mississippi CC: What It Means
If you haven't caught on yet, it's time you did: When it comes to recruiting, Bret Bielema's primary focus is on junior college talent. At least, it has been as of late.
Two weeks ago, Illinois offered one of the best junior college offensive linemen available in Maika Matelau, and over the weekend, the Illini offered a pair of JUCO recruits in
wide receiver Derrick Salley Jr. and offensive linemen Alfred Washington.
On Wednesday, the JUCO beat went on as Bielema and his staff continued their pursuit of some of the best talent from two-year schools across the nation, offering wide receiver Keon Hutchins and defensive back Dre Riley, teammates at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Keon Hutchins's background
Hutchins is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout who is ranked as the 11th-best overall recruit in the junior college class of 2026 and the second-best wide receiver in that group, per 247Sports. Hutchins committed to West Virginia in early November, but that didn't stop Bielema from offering the speedster a scholarship.
In 10 games this year, Hutchins has 29 catches, a team-high 585 yards and a team-high-tying six touchdowns.
Dre Riley's background
Riley is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety who is ranked as the 34th-best overall 2026 junior college recruit and the third-best JUCO safety, per 247Sports. Riley committed to Mississippi State back in late October, but BIelema and his staff are hoping to flip him.
In eight games this season, Riley has 22 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. As a freshman last year, Riley was named a Junior College second-team All-Academic selection after recording 45 tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and forcing a fumble.
Keon Hutchins's scouting report
Hutchins has great speed and is at his best after the catch. He usually plays outside the numbers for the Rangers, and opponents haven't had much luck defending him on the go-route. Northwest Mississippi CC also used him a lot in the screen game.
Even if Hutchins doesn't start at wide receiver for his school of choice next season, he should get strong consideration to take reps as a return man. He has great speed and vision, so any coach worth his salt will want to find ways to get the ball into his hands.
Dre Riley's scouting report
When the Rangers choose to go with a one-safety look, Riley is their guy in the back. His instincts and ability to chase down anyone in the open field immediately stands out on tape.
But Riley is solid against the run and isn't afraid to deliver a big blow, either. He uses excellent technique when delivering a hit, keeping his head out of the play and generally leading with his shoulder – no small consideration for an Illini staff that prizes sure tackling (and hasn't seen enough of it from its own group on the field this season).
Illinois' recruiting competition
Both Hutchins and Riley, as mentioned, have already committed. Is it possible that either, or both, could flip to Illinois? Sure. But if so, it probably won't happen right away. The Rangers are 9-1 and could be in for a deep playoff run, and neither player – with a scholarship already in hand – figures to make a decision that big without having some time to give it their undivided attention.
Other schools will surely seek to flip Hutchins and Riley, too, so Bielema and his staff aren't competing only against West Virginia and Mississippi State in this case. Lots of work still ahead.