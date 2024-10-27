Did a Fall from Grace Keep Illinois Football Out of the AP Top 25?
Illini fans are known for being a little, shall we say, reactionary?
Lucky for them, college football's AP Top 25 voters (for one week, anyway) were not.
After visiting Eugene's Autzen Stadium to take on the No. 1-ranked Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Illinois – ranked No. 20 headed into the game – were outworked, outplayed, outsmarted and (there's no other way to say it) outclassed in a 38-9 throttling.
But a day after the defeat, AP Top 25 didn't lose perspective – even if, ahem, some others did. On Sunday, the new polls were released and, wonder of wonders, the Illini had indeed taken a tumble – to No. 24. Illinois, now 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten), was judged by college football experts to have done enough this season, which includes three wins over ranked opponents, to remain in the Top 25 firmament for at least another week.
It's a good reminder: that even when the moment seems lowest, all that we've done can't be undone. That even when we fail, tomorrow is an opportunity to clamber back to our feet, brush ourselves off and give it another go. That ... well, you get the idea. Week 9 was one Illini fans would like to forget.
Doesn't mean Week 10, when Minnesota visits Champaign's Memorial Stadium, can't be the continuation of an unforgettable season.