If there's one thing we've learned this offseason about Illinois football coach Bret Bielema, it's that he's not afraid to take a shot on a junior college recruit, regardless of how high or low they may be ranked. And that was the case again Wednesday when the Illini signed tight end Benjamin Thurman out of the College of San Mateo (California).

Illinois' JUCO pipeline continues to grow

Thurman is the fifth junior college recruit in Bielema's 2026 recruiting class and only the second tight end among Illinois' incoming group. And it's not like these are your average JUCO recruits, either.

Three of the Illini's other four JUCO recruits are the top-ranked players at their position, per 247 Sports – guard Mike Matelau, defensive back Jakwon Morris and offensive tackle TJ Taylor – while the Illini's other remaining JUCO recruit, offensive tackle Alfred Washington, is ranked fourth at his position.

Thurman may not even be the last JUCO recruit to sign with Illinois ahead of the 2026 season. Bielema is waiting to hear back from two more prospects he has offered – defensive linemen Deon Williams and Joshua Davis – which means this list could very well grow before things are all said and done.

Who is Benjamin Thurman?

Thurman is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound college sophomore-to-be who has three years of eligibility remaining after playing his freshman year for the CSM Bulldogs. In 11 games last year, Thurman had 16 receptions for 332 yards and six touchdowns, and led his team to a 12-1 record and the 3C2A state championship.

Thurman is a more-than-capable blocker, but he is at his best as a pass catcher, and he has shown the ability to make plays outside the numbers and in the slot.

What Thurman's signing means for Illinois

Thurman's signing – he chose Illinois over Ole Miss, California and Kansas State – bolsters the roster at tight end, but the Illini ultimately need more long-term depth at this position.



Illinois has three upperclassmen at tight end – Christian Abney, Davin Stoffel and Kaden Feagin – which means the Illini essentially have no youth at the position.

Illinois did sign three-star tight end Will Vala, who will be a freshman in 2026, though it's unlikely he'll have a huge impact this fall.



Adding Thurman changes things a little bit – and in a positive way. Not only could he potentially play meaningful reps right away, but he's someone Illinois could take its time with to develop in case he isn't quite ready to play right away at the Big Ten level.

How Thurman fits in at Illinois

Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. love to use their tight ends, and the Illini have shown a willingness to mix up personnel with two or three tight ends on the field at once. So if Thurman manages to secure one of the top three tight end spots, expect him to play at least a little bit – probably mostly on passing downs and special short-yardage situations – on offense.