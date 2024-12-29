Illinois Football Unveiling Illinois Script Helmets for Citrus Bowl
On New Year’s Eve, when Illinois takes the field in sunny Orlando, Florida, to face South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl (2 p.m. CT, on ESPN), it will be a day of firsts for Illini football.
A first-ever matchup against South Carolina.
Illinois' first Citrus Bowl appearance since the turn of the century.
The Illini's first 10-win season since 2001?
But all of those you likely either know or could have anticipated. Here's something fresh: Tuesday's Illinois-South Carolina matchup will mark the first time the Illini have ever suited up wearing the classic Illinois script on their headgear.
After rolling out six retro helmets for home games during the regular season, the Illini will close out 2024 with another style statement, entering their bowl game sporting the sleek cursive "Illinois" on their helmets – an odd first given all the uniform iterations the team has gone through over the years.
The helmets are a solid Illini orange, with a single white stripe (outlined by narrow blue stripes on either side) down the middle, stretching front to back. The Illinois script, featured on both sides of the helmet, is white outlined in blue.
Although the look may not beat out the Red Grange-themed helmets the Illini donned in their big 100-year anniversary win over Michigan in October, they are clearly bringing their fashion A-game to Orlando. To have any shot at knocking off the heavily favored Gamecocks, however, they will need their fabulous style to translate to fantastic play at Camping World Stadium. If the Illini can beat the odds, they’ll clinch that 10-win season for a final, glorious first to put the appropriate finishing touch on 2024.