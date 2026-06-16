Illinois Football Receives Commitment From Edge Ryan Paulsen: What It Means

Last week Illinois landed its first out-of-state recruit in the class of 2027 in three-star tight end Cade Newman , and only two days later, the Illini added a second prospect from the Hawkeye State in edge Ryan Paulsen.

I am officially committed to the University of Illinois! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has helped me along the way. I’m grateful for the support that got me here. #famILLy 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/GYua6kPV4n — Ryan Paulsen (@Ryan_Paulsen14) June 8, 2026

Coach Bret Bielema is just getting started filling up his 2027 class, but it appears to be shaping up as the best class of his tenure in Champaign. All seven of Illinois' commits are three-star prospects, per 247Sports.

Who is Ryan Paulsen?

Paulsen is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge from Central Dewitt (Iowa) who ultimately picked the Illini over a handful of other suitors, including four Big Ten programs: Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

As a junior last year, Paulsen finished with 40 tackles (17 for losses), five sacks and a forced fumble to help lead his team to the postseason. Paulsen is ready to enter his senior season as the 14th-ranked player in the state of Iowa and the 92nd-ranked edge in the country, per 247Sports.

Ryan Paulsen scouting report

Paulsen lined up mostly over left tackle last year, utilizing both a two-point and three-point stance. He arguably performed better without his hand in the ground, but in any case, his lightning-quick get-off stands out most on tape.

Paulsen would likely slot as a defensive end in a defense featuring a traditional four-man front, but Illinois (which has recently favored a 3-4 scheme) is moving to a 3-3-5 defense under new defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck. It's just as likely that Paulsen could feature at outside linebacker for Illinois – or at least serve in a sort of hybrid role. He has the physical traits and speed to deliver as a second-level defender.

His go-to technique is a swim move that he has proven he can win with consistently, regardless of his alignment. Paulsen will need to add another move to set himself apart as a pass rusher, but he is an intriguing prospect.

How Paulsen fits at Illinois

It's a tricky proposition because of the uncertainty of his position, but the good news is Illinois has plenty of time to figure that out.



The Illini added a number of defensive linemen via the portal, though it isn't clear how their backgrounds (mid-majors and FCS schools) will translate to Big Ten competition. Although Gabe Jacas was lost to the NFL in the offseason, Illinois' projected starters at outside linebacker – James Kreutz and Daniel Brown – are both solid, experienced players unlikely to be unseated by a freshman.

That said, most of the Illini's in-the-box defensive talent is unproven, and with a new coordinator and scheme being introduced to the mix, there may be more opportunity for Paulsen right away than there might have been under different circumstances.